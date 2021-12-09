The Evolution of Adam McKay – Il Post

From Wednesday in some Italian cinemas there is Don’t Look Up, which from December 24 will also be on Netflix. It is a catastrophic and satirical film, because it is about two astronomers who try to warn the world of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the planet, without the world caring much. It cost over $ 100 million and stars Leonardo DiCapro, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet.

It was directed by Adam McKay, who until a few years ago was making comedies tending to the insane – which have become quite a cult – and who since 2015 has started making increasingly ambitious and political films, with a very recognizable style – and also not for everyone. tastes – which made him one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors. It started with The big bet, and then with Vice – The man in the shadows, nominated for a total of 13 Academy Awards. And now he’s done Don’t Look Up, for which, as he wrote Vanity Fair, he convinced DiCaprio “to become a scruffy professor and Streep to be a Trumpian president.”

Born in Colorado in 1968, McKay and nearly graduated in English Literature, because just a few exams from the finish he chose to “settle for an imaginary degree” and try his way as a comedian. He managed to get noticed and at the end of the nineties he was hired as an author for Saturday Night Live, the historic (already then) American program: the idea of ​​proposing himself as an author rather than as an actor spoke of the best of his life. Also because with him a young Will Ferrell arrived in the program, of which he became a great friend and assiduous collaborator.

The sketches written and then also directed by McKay, and starring Ferrell, were very popular and the couple switched from television to cinema. As their first film they wanted to make one about a car resale and who worked there, but the project was turned down and they ended up doing it. Anchorman – The legend of Ron Burgundy. It was released in 2004 and is a comedy set in the seventies starring a television host, in which Vince Vaughn, Steve Carell, Luke Wilson and with appearances of Jack Black and Ben Stiller star among others. All members of the so-called “Frat Pack”, a group of American comedians and comic writers of which Anchorman it became one of the most representative and loved films.

They followed Ricky Bobby – The Story of a Man Who Could Count to One – on NASCAR racing, with John C. Reilly and Sacha Baron Cohen acting as Ferrell’s comedic shoulders – and in 2008 Step brothers at 40: always comical, again with Ferrell and Reilly. Just as the previous one grossed over 100 million dollars: a lot, since that type of film was cheap and with DVDs and TV shows it brought earnings also in the following years. To many, however, it gave the feeling of being nothing more than the reiteration of something already seen.

Ferrell and McKay, in the meantime become great friends and partners in the Gary Sanchez Productions they founded, continued with The backup cops And Anchorman 2 – Fuck the news, whose takings were double compared to the first. The two also did the theatrical comedy You’re Welcome America, where Ferrell played George W. Bush, and they founded the comedy video site Funny or Die, which was remarkably successful.

Everything the couple had done was under the hat of comedy: sometimes with a hint of satire, other times more demented. All ‘Hollywood Reporter, who asked him why at some point he stopped doing traditional comedies, McKay replied:

“I realized that the world was moving further and further away from the golden years of comedy, between the nineties and the early 2000s. Those plays were about white men who were worth nothing […]. Then I began to see the devastation of that culture, and it stopped being fun. There were big, powerful, tectonic changes: the financial collapse, the rise of the far right, the climate crisis, the deepening of income inequalities. It became senseless, almost absurd to do those old-fashioned comedies ».

In short, McKay decided to do something else, and seeing that Ferrell “didn’t have the same desire,” he set about doing it himself. In 2015 it came out The big bet, a movie he made also laugh but it was mostly a drama and satire that tackled in a very original way – which others later tried to replicate with less success – the complicated theme of the 2008 financial crisis.

It was taken from The Big Short – The big overdraft, a book on the true story of some investors who became aware of the financial crisis that was about to arrive and decided to “bet” against the system to get rich thanks to their intuition. The story, starring Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, was interspersed with simple explanations of difficult things. The most famous of which came from Margot Robbie who, from a bathtub, said: “when you hear subprime you think of shit.” There was an actor also comic, but it was Carell, not Ferrell.

On the New YorkerAnthony Lane wrote about it: ‘everything you ever wanted to know about credit-default swaps [i mancati pagamenti dei mutui] but you never dared to ask: that’s all. In the film, everything works so well, in such a gleefully reckless way, that we hardly realize we are rooting for a group of absolute cynics who are ready to make tens of millions of dollars from the misfortunes of others. ” Nominated for five Oscars, The big bet it won the one for best non-original screenplay.

Still further he went Vice – The man in the shadows: on Dick Cheney, the controversial and highly influential vice president of the United States when the president was George W. Bush, played by Sam Rockwell. The film appealed to several critics and was nominated for eight Oscars, but it wasn’t exactly an audience success. Interviewed by Vanity Fair, McKay actually said he regretted having made “a fucking funeral,” a film that “forgot the smile, the need for a sense of humor in the story.”

They are elements that are not lacking in Don’t Look Up, which starts from premises similar to those of catastrophic films such as Armageddon or Deep Impact to talk about how politics, the media and a large chunk of the population perceive things as priorities that are not at all. Don’t Look Up speaks of a comet but the references are evidently to the climate emergency and McKay spoke of it as his most personal film, because “it combines feelings and emotions of the last ten, twenty, thirty years: a lot of humor, a lot of sadness, a lot of fear and so much concern “. Among the references he cited Fifth Poterand (his “all time favorite” quoted with a speech in Don’t Look Up), Doctor Strangelove And The ace in the hole by Billy Wilder.

One of the main criticisms a Don’t Look Up is that it wants to do too much and too many things and therefore ends up getting lost: it is in fact an ambitious film, which tries to mask the many things, some rather provocative, that it thinks it has to say in the comedy.

Meanwhile, McKay – described by VanityFair as “an avowed democratic socialist and a Bernie Sanders superfan” – he left the company he founded with Ferrell and founded a new one, Hyperbolic Industries, which produces films, series, documentaries and podcasts. The company produced the documentary on QAnon Q: Into the Storm, a commentary podcast to Don’t Look Up and will deal with Bad Blood, in which Jennifer Lawrence plays Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos who carried out the biggest scam in Silicon Valley history. With a different company, McKay is also a producer on the series Succession, the acclaimed TV series about quarrels within a family of billionaires who own a right-wing media giant, of which he directed the first episode.

Of Ferrell, McKay continues to speak with respect: even more than for the different views on which film to make or produce together, their friendship cracked when a couple of years ago McKay did not choose him, preferring Riley, a friend of both, for the role of entrepreneur Jerry Buss in Winning Time, a miniseries about the 1980s Lakers.

