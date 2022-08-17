Entertainment

The evolution of Ana de Armas on her red carpets, she was always an it-girl

Evolution of the actress’s style.

The Cuban-born actress has caught the attention of her American fans in recent years thanks to movies like Knives Outits public-affair with Ben Affleck and his brief cameo in No Time to Die. However, ever since she stepped into the spotlight, all eyes have been on the actress, and they’re likely to stay there, especially considering that de Armas is set to play Marilyn Monroe in the long-awaited adaptation of the movie. Pulitzer Prize finalist novel by Joyce Carol Oates: Blonde.

But the 34-year-old actress has been walking red carpets for a lot longer than you probably realize. Before finding success in Hollywood, she moved to our country at age 18 and began landing roles within two weeks of arriving. She starred in the popular teen drama The intership for six seasons, as well as several films in our language. After a few years of keeping it relatively casual on the red carpet, de Armas began to go all out. She was one of the favorite attendees of fashion events in Madrid and she began to make a name for herself on the international film festival circuit before arriving in Hollywood. De Armas has already attended the Golden Globes and two Vanity Fair Oscar Parties; however, one gets the distinct feeling that her biggest moments on the red carpet are yet to come. Her invitations to events like the Oscars or the Met Gala can’t be far off, and she’ll likely be wearing her favorite label, Louis Vuitton, when she arrives.

Until then, let’s review Ana’s most significant looks to date…

2008: Launch of the magazine OK! Spain. Newly famous in Spain, de Armas attended the OK! magazine launch party. in Madrid with a gold minidress.
2009: Premiere “Lies and Fat” The movie
Lies and fats It was de Armas’ biggest debut at the time, but she still kept things relatively casual in a nude jumpsuit and heels.
2011: Premiere “The Sleeping Voice”. At the premiere of
the film at Madrid’s Cine Capitol on October 20, 2011 in Madrid, Spain, de Armas opted for a simple yet elegant black and white outfit.
2012: Premiere of “Skyfall” in Madrid. De Armas walked the red carpet like a local celebrity with no idea that she would one day become a Bond girl in her own right.
Perhaps this sparkly dress helped seal her fate.
2014: Malaga Film Festival. Now blonde, when de Armas attended the premiere of Gods and Dogs at the Malaga Film Festival 2014, she had established herself as a red carpet professional.
2016: Cannes Film Festival. Did you know that Ana de Armas made a movie with Usher that premiered at Cannes?
Nope? Well here she is on the red carpet with him.
2017: Oscar Party for Vanity Fair. De Armas’s first big Hollywood blockbuster,
blade runner 2048 .
2017: Bottega Veneta Fashion Show. Attending a Bottega Veneta show in New York, De Armas caught the eye of everyone in fashion in 2017.
2018: Oscar Party by Vanity Fair. This was his second Oscar party by Vanity Fair , her first lap as a brunette. She chose a red Dolce & Gabbana dress for the event.
2022: World Premiere of “The Gray Man” For the film’s world premiere, de Armas once again turned to Louis Vuitton and wore another custom silver dress.
2022: Special screening of “The Gray Man”:
 Wearing a custom silver belted Louis Vuitton gown, de Armas attended a special screening of
The Gray Man on Netflix in London.

