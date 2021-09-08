The Evolution of Matt Damon | GQ Italy

After three months in Dalkey – the SuperValu bag, incidentally, contained beach towels for the daughters – Damon and family returned to Los Angeles, although later in the year they would return to Ireland for another two months, to the latest shots of The Last Duel. Towards the end of filming, Damon turned fifty, but production was under a very strict quarantine protocol, which is why there was no party. That evening, he chatted with his old roommates: “I wrote that my 50th birthday in COVID times was better than theirs. I was shooting a scene of The Last Duel in which I killed at least nine people. And we laughed: “There has never been a midlife crisis like mine: I’m literally making my way through it by dint of murders”. “

Then, towards the end of last year, the opportunity arose for a new escape. Damon made a brief and surreal appearance in 2017 in Thor: Ragnarok, by Taika Waititi, as the «actor who plays Loki». And at the end of 2020 Waititi was preparing a sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder, to be shot in early 2021 in Australia, and asked Damon if he was willing to follow up on his previous cameo. It is not difficult to understand why he was attracted to the idea. Australia, as we will see, is a place with which he and his family already had a deep connection. Moreover, it was also one of the safest places on the planet, among those with less COVID infections (and, precisely for this reason, one of the most difficult to visit). Damon replied that he would accept if he could bring the family with her. The dies began, and in the end he was given permission. “There were government officials calling me and telling me in no uncertain terms that they only granted me this permission because the manufacturing created jobs,” Damon explains. “Could the production have done without me? Yes. On the other hand, though, if you start taking witty jokes off something that made you laugh, eventually, maybe, it becomes less fun. Do you understand? “

Again, things went well. Although his presence on set was only required for two days, Damon was able to stay in Australia with his family for five months. He played his part as expected – “There will be laughter, and the film is really good: for these things you can always count on me” – and there is circumstantial evidence of some social occasion: a photo emerged taken at a Eighties-style birthday party, organized for one of Chris Hemsworth’s friends, where Damon is dressed as… well, he better explain it.

“I didn’t know what the hell to wear,” he says. «In the end, I was inspired by the Run DMC, with the classic Adidas tracksuit and the Kangol on my head, which in the Eighties, where I grew up, was practically a must. I believe my wife got me a plastic chain as an accessory online. And the ridiculous thing is that Idris Elba showed up dressed the same way. “

In general, however, it was a period dedicated to the family, again away from what was happening elsewhere.

“Even then we were really lucky,” he acknowledges. “I mean, luckier than that, in the course of a pandemic, we couldn’t have been.”

Which, on the one hand, is clearly true. On the other hand, however, when he tells me that one of his daughters tested positive and is in isolation at home and that his eldest daughter – who was in New York at the beginning of the pandemic – also had her experience with the COVID in March 2020, I realize how we all had to learn to recalibrate our perspectives.

At our second meeting, thirty-eight hours after the first, Damon is no longer wearing a mask (having done all the tests and completed quarantine), and we are at Osprey, a restaurant in Brooklyn Bridge Park, four thousand kilometers from Malibu. This is his new neighborhood. With his family, he has mostly lived in Los Angeles for the last few years, but now they are moving to New York. “A big leap for the kids: new schools … all new,” he says, explaining that he would like them to enjoy the independence guaranteed by an urban context less dominated by cars. «In short, the best definition for my personal life, at the moment, would be:“ in the making ”. Don’t think, however, that we are not excited at the idea: we are very excited. “