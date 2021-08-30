the evolution of the Batmobile reflects that of Batman

From the Lincoln Futura del Batman by Adam West, dated 1966, to the dark and sensual Batmobile of the film by Tim Burton, driven by Michael Keaton; from the luminescent “ phallus on wheels ” by Val Kilmer to the legendary Tumbler, which with Christian Baland at the controls opens the trilogy of Chris Nolan: the famous designer Frank Stephenson, father of many Ferraris including the FXX, retraces the evolution of the Batmobile in its most famous iterations, analyzing how the ever-changing shapes reflect a Batman with a constantly evolving personality. In the video below, Stephenson gets to make some predictions about the Caped Crusader played by Robert Pattinson, of the film The Batman to be released in 2022. Whether you are a fan of the character or not, the considerations of the designer who also signed the Alfa Romeo 8C, the Mito and the McLaren P1 are very interesting.

Stephenson’s examination is limited to cars that have appeared in movies for the cinema or for TV, making some limited parallel with the Batmobiles seen in the comics (by the way, did you know that there were over 250?). The first example is the one that appeared in the 1960s series, based on the aforementioned Lincoln Futura: car for the families of the future, with very particular lines but a little stingy in masculinity. The designers of the time, to transform it into Adam West’s Batmobile, added many elements that recalled manhood, such as the three organ pipes behind the cockpit or the unlikely-shaped air intake on the hood. Other times, given that if today car designers have to be very careful not to introduce ambiguous stylistic elements. And despite the efforts, too Adam West’s Batman wasn’t all that macho.



Adam West’s Batmobile, from the 1960s TV series

According to Stephenson, the first truly iconic Batmobile was the one driven by Michael Keaton in the Batman movie Tim Burton, from 1989. Built from scratch for the film, it was the transposition on wheels of the bat man, with the showy wings in the tail which harks back to some old comics, where the hero drove a roadster and his cloak fluttered in plain sight. Despite the references to the world of jet aircraft, evident in the front air intake, in the flaming nozzle in the tail (a legacy of the 1966 model) and in the opening of the roof, it still has anthropomorphic sinuosity and reflects a dark, elegant and self-confident Batman. A vehicle that pays attention to functionality, given the presence of weapons of war and one armor removable.





Batman’s Batmobile (1989)

Six years later, in 1995, the Batmobile we see in the hands of Val Kilmer it’s almost a caricature of Keaton’s car. It introduces obvious comic book exaggerations, with disproportionate wings and one skeletonized structure which exposes the mechanics of the car. The idea that it can be bulletproof is imaginative and the play of lights between the openings of the body takes away a lot from the gloomy aspect that was typical of Tim Burton’s Batmobile. According to Stephenson he is an authentic ”do it on wheels”, with a very comic air. And the sexualization of the vehicle goes hand in hand with Kilmer’s armor: the only one seen in the various Batman movies to have the nipples in plain sight.



Val Kilmer’s Batmobile, from the 1995 film

That of 2005 is a real revolution: with The Tumbler Batman is presented in a war attitude and the design reflects aggression and pragmatism. What looks like the mix between a Lamborghini Countach (here the new 2022 edition) and a Humvee conveys an idea of ​​strength, of unassailability: a battle vehicle no frills. So aggressive as to make difficult to place its pilot among the good or the bad. And sure enough, that Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight is a haunted and ruthless Batman.





The mythical The Tumbler from The Dark Knight

In 2022, with the arrival of Robert Pattison, a new era will open and his car also reflects this radical change. According to Stephenson, this is a Batmobile simplistic and botched. It looks like Batman built it himself, in the garage, with the leftovers from the workshop. It is somehow closer to the poorly featured cars from early comics and suggests the idea of a Dark Knight who has lost his wealth and credibility. Did he get it right? We will find out when the new film hits theaters. But in the meantime, also check out the documentary on the history of the Batmobile published by Warner Bros: there are directors and actors talking about the various cars, an hour well spent.





The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile