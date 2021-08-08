the evolution of the “Ghetto Chic” style, dresses and outfits.

Cardi B, queen of American Hip Hop style! A journey through the chic ghetto outfits of the new rap music star

“You b***h want to party with Cardi”.

Irreverent style and frankness have led Cardi B to become one of the most followed artists in the hip-hop world in no time.

The rapper from the beginning also stood out for her extravagant looks: long colored hair, sharp nails and a “ghetto-chic” style they are his trademark.

When it comes to style, our Cardi can do what she wants: in the music videos, in the red carpet and in the live has always surprised us with studied and risky looks.

He loves to mix great “old fashion” classics with a modern and fearless twist, typical of his personality.

While she has been loyal to Fashion Nova throughout her career, Cardi has also worn high fashion artists such as Moschino, Gucci and Chanel even while waiting for her baby girl Kulture. His stylist is Kollin Carter.

Kollin Carter and Cardi first worked on the cover of Fader and never separated from there. His background includes editorial work, as well as three years in the team of fashion designer Law Roach.

Let’s see together some looks that have made Cardi B a true icon of modern fashion.

Saint Laurent crystal boots at VMA’s 2017

“These expensive, these is red bottoms these is bloody shoes”.

In the first performance at VMA’s 2017 after the boom of “Bodak Yellow” Cardi showed that he not only raps in fashion, but that he is walking with the hottest shoes around.

The boots of Crystal by Saint Laurent Niki to the knee he was wearing have a price of $ 10,000. Surely Cardi did not go unnoticed on the red carpet.

Flower Power by Dolce &Gabbana: American Music Awards 2018

Flower power in the American Music Awards red carpet.

The dress directly from the fashion show Dolce &Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2019 was a ball gown, with a tight-fitting spaghetti bodice and a voluminous and structured skirt.

The entire dress, which also featured a noticeable slit on the left side of the skirt to show Cardi’s legs, was printed with brightly colored flowers on a solid black background.

In addition, several real skirt and bodice were attached to the skirt and bodice bright red poppy flowers, adding a dramatic three-dimensional effect to the look.

On the same night Cardi performed with her hit “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny always with a suit entirely designed by Dolce &Gabbana.

Mugler ’95 at the Grammy Awards 2019

For the most magical night of the year for the music industry Cardi B went to fish in the archives of one of the most designers visionaries in the fashion world: Mugler.

Both the red carpet dress and the one used in the exhibition come directly from the catwalk of Mister Mugler of 1995. Strong and impactful garments that Cardi has been able to show off in an amazing way. That night it also won the Grammy for Best Rap Album of the Year.

In the Vogue Magazine video below there is the path of choice that Cardi and Kollin followed before the Grammy’s.

The dress that everyone envied at the Met Gala 2019

One of the most striking and most anticipated events of the year is certainly the Met Gala; is an annual fundraising gala for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, also home of the Met Gala.

Every year on the red carpet there are movie, music and fashion stars showing off extravagant clothes following the theme that Vogue and its director Anna Wintour decide for the gala.

In her second participation Cardi managed to steal the scene in the “pink carpet” with a dress of Thom Browne ruby color.

Shaped and luxurious the dress highlighted the curves of the rapper, making it one of the looks most envied and adored on the web. For us it is a 10+.

Here’s another Vogue Magazine video where Cardi prepares for the event of the year.

His collection in collaboration with Fashion Nova

Cardi has become a true world icon of the rap world and the fashion world but always maintaining the attitude as a girl next door….from the Bronx of course.

Always a representative of the people, especially in his New York neighborhood, Cardi has also created a clothing line for the fast fashion chain “Fashion Nova”; it has been described as a collection with a haute couture style but at an affordable price.