The evolution of the Mexican narco is concerned in Italy

Brussels. The Central Directorate of Anti-Drug Services of Italy detects an evolution in the Mexican drug cartels as a consequence of the profound impacts caused by the health crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the consequences of this metamorphosis are yet to be seen in the drug market, the national economy and the security internal, details in a report the body of the Department of Public Security of the Ministry of the Interior.

In its 2022 report, it maintains that the health emergency has had a strong impact on society and the mexican economy“and consequently, in the dynamics of the transnational criminal organizations that operate in the illegal drug market”.

These changes, he continues, have taken place in the way criminal gangs operate, affecting the economy, which “could have consequences that must be evaluated in the long term.”

Referring to the International Narcotics Control Board, he maintains that the indications point to the possible increase in violence related to organized crime, the diversification of criminal activities due to the decrease in illicit profits and the strengthening of the structure of different cartels, as a consequence of the impacts of the pandemic in Mexico.

The report covers the evolution of the drug problem in 2021, the year in which the volume of drugs seized in Italy increased significantly compared to 2020, going from 59 to 91 tonsan increase of 54.4%, which is interpreted as a dizzying rebound in illicit traffic in the second year of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“After the slowdown in the first months of 2020, there has been a marked reaction from drug imports from South America, where drug cartels they are fueling traffic flows with surplus product stored during the most critical phases of the pandemic.”

He warns that this phenomenon may condition cocaine imports to European consumer markets in the medium term.

In the section on the state and performance of international drug trafficking, he refers to a security expert in Mexico and assures that the country “continues to play a role of worrying importance in the global panorama of drug trafficking”, as a producer of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl, and a point of transit and trade to the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe.

It is also part of the cocaine that reaches Africa. In the period 2015-2019, Mexico was designated by the authorities of different African States as the place of departure or transit of the cocaine seized in 4% of total cases.

Regarding the strategy of the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it indicates that despite the “radical change in direction of the anti-drug policy, of hugs and not bullets”, the number of homicides oscillated in 35 thousand deaths for the third consecutive year.

The direct attacks on political institutions, 102 assassinated politicians and more than a thousand incidents of intimidation in the context of the 2021 electoral contest; the death of 401 police officers last year and 30 journalists since 2018, “are a clear indicator of the threat posed by criminal groups and the difficulties that the country is experiencing in trying to confront them.”

Referring to the most recent intelligence report, he maintains that at least 17 criminal groups operate in the country, the most relevant andThe Sinaloa cartelthe cartel Jalisco New Generation, La Linea and Los Zetas.

Of this criminal universe, nine groups have transnational capacity in the drug business. The Sinaloa cartel would be present in some 50 countries with drug trafficking, money laundering, arms trafficking and document forgery activities. He has “close ties with Colombian cocaine producers and the Calabrian Ndrangheta.”

“The connections between the exponents of the Ndrangheta and Mexican drug traffickers are known; the European market is, in fact, an important and accessible outlet thanks to the port infrastructure in the north of the country and the consolidated connections with the referents of the aforementioned Calabrian organization and the Balkan networks”.

The close collaboration in the field of drugs comes into practice through shipments in containers, which depart from the Pacific ports, cross the Panama Canal, destined for Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, or the coasts of West Africa.

Regarding the patterns of cocaine trafficking to Mexico, the document maintains that they seem to have undergone changes. In 2017, most of the white powder was transported clandestinely by sea from Colombia and by land from Guatemala, while in 2019, more than half, 52%, arrived in the country by air.