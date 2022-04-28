the ex-finalist swings on Jennifer Lopez! Shocking revelations

Houcine and the star Academy are inseparable entities. As a season 2 finalist, the young man is one of the faces that fans will never forget. But he too will never forget his adventure on TF1. Reaching the final against Nolwenn Leroy was already an event at the time. And today, with the success of the star she has become, it is all the more amazing. This April 23, Houcine and other former candidates of the Star Academy, all seasons combined, came to give their news on the set of Matthieu Delormeau.

TPMP People, on C8, received Houcine but also Jean-Pascal, Carine, Maud and even Oscar Sisto. They all had amazing anecdotes to share with the public and those present on set. And so it was Houcine’s that challenged the editorial staff ofObjeko. Like the one in the magazine Audience and others besides. Since his anecdote concerned an international star, Jennifer Lopez! An anecdote that the former of the star Academy was already swinging on VL Media, three months earlier.

Houcine and the elders of the star Academy set the mood at TPMP People

This April 23, on C8, it was a great meeting that the one Matthieu Delormeau allowed us to attend. A reunion of several former protagonists of a must-see television show. A show that was a hit on TF1, a precursor to reality TV, which revealed stars such as Nolwenn Leroy or Jenifer. And finally, a show that recently celebrated its 20th anniversary! There are not two, it is the star Academy. The early fans of this program are still very excited to hear from the veterans of the adventure. Houcine Camara is also one of the darlings of the public.

Indeed, it was not without reason that he ended up as a finalist for season 2 of the program. And on the set of TPMP People, Houcine shows that he has lost none of his talents. The public and the teams of the C8 show found themselves going back in time with the artist.

Houcine Camara, former student of the “Star Académie” performs “Paris Latino” live in #TPMPPeople💃 pic.twitter.com/QyEyKYzZXh — TPMP People (@TPMPPeople) April 23, 2022

But before this moment of jubilation closes the interventions of the former candidates of the star Academy, so they all had juicy anecdotes to tell. And Objeko As you said above, that of Houcine is worth the detour!

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t look her best

While talking about Mariah Carey and how lucky he was to meet her, a columnist for TPMP People asks him about his meeting with Jennifer Lopez. Indeed, Déborah Tordiman must have heard of her story on the airwaves of VL Media or elsewhere. And she therefore had no doubt that this anecdote of Houcine was worth the detour! Without waiting, the former finalist of season 2 of the star Academy embarks on a surprising story.

“It was special with Jennifer Lopez. Nikos announces that I have to take the plane the next day. I arrive in front of Jennifer Lopez, I am told: ‘what you wear, she doesn’t like it so you have to change your clothes.’ So they bring me clothes. Then I’m told, ‘You’re going to go on stage, she’s going to come, you don’t look at her, you look over her shoulder and you recite your lines, she’s going to

to respond’. We had to spend more time together and it was super short. Her manager tells me, ‘if she kisses you, you don’t touch her skin’. Well yes, but how do I do it? »said then Houcine.

The anecdote of Houcine Camara, former participant of the “Star Académie”. #TPMPPeople 😄 pic.twitter.com/kG772SAbJ4 — TPMP People (@TPMPPeople) April 23, 2022

Obviously disappointed by his meeting with this star of international stature, he can at least boast of having been able to see her up close. And also to know, in detail, some of his little quirks. And the public was also surprised by my declarations of Houcine. With the star Academy, the stars of international stature seemed accessible, sympathetic… Everything led to believe that they were normal people and that the candidates of the TF1 show had only to win the adventure to take the path that leads to glory. Houcine Camara therefore confronted the dreams of fans of the star Academy to reality. And Objeko wonders if it would bother Jennifer Lopez to know that her behavior was a vector of so much disappointment. Indeed, even 20 years later, it is an anecdote that will be talked about!



