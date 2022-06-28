The ex-football star snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo!

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo be heading this summer? CR7 made his return to the club that revealed him to the world, Manchester United, last summer. Although on the balance sheet, the 37-year-old star has done quite well, her training has been very disappointing. Results ? No Champions League! A deadline dear to the eyes of the Portuguese international. The Mancunian transfer window does not make Georgina Rodriguez’s companion dream, who has expressed his desire not to go to the end of his contract (which ends in June 2023).

Several rumors, relayed by the specialized media, have emerged for some time. It seems that Chelsea are interested in the fivefold Ballon d’Or just like Bayern Munich, to replace their Polish star, Robert Lewandowski. AS Roma, coached by its former coach at Real Madrid, José Mourinho is also on the spot as well as its training club, Sporting Lisbon.

The sporting director of Sporting, Hugo Viana, wanted to respond to this possibility of seeing Cristiano return to the fold. “I think today it’s impossible. But you never know. He can decide where he wants to go and you never know what the future holds. I don’t want to talk about that too much because talking from Cristiano, it’s always different. And I think he still has a year on his contract.”he reacted, reported by Record.

David Beckham tries his luck… in vain

According The Daily StarDavid Beckham has “explored the odds” that his Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Inter Miami, of which he is the co-owner, signs Ronaldo this summer. But the latter would have completely snubbed the father of Brooklyn, Harper, Cruz and Romeo, not wishing to leave the old continent and above all continue to win the most prestigious titles.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier