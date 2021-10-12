The comedy film tonight on TV: “The ex-hunter” Tuesday 12 October 2021 at 9:30 pm on TV 8

The former hunter (The Bounty Hunter) is a 2010 film directed by Andy Tennant, starring Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston. The film was released in US cinemas on March 19, 2010, while in Italy it was released on April 9 of the same year.

Milo Boyd (Gerard Butler) is a former cop who for a living is a bounty hunter who is entrusted with the task of capturing his ex-wife Nicole Hurley (Jennifer Aniston), journalist, who escaped while on probation to work at an article.

Milo’s task will be more tiring than she imagined because Nicole will do everything to avoid capture to complete her article. The chase will lead the couple to live different adventures that will lead them to rethink the end of their marriage.

Gerard James Butler (Paisley, 13 November 1969) is a Scottish actor and film producer.

After studying law, Butler began acting in the early 1990s with small roles in productions such as My queen (1997), James Bond in Tomorrow never dies (1997), and Talos – The shadow of the pharaoh (1998). In 2000, he starred as Dracula in the horror film Dracula’s Legacy – The Allure of Evil with Christopher Plummer and Jonny Lee Miller. He is famous for playing the role of Leonidas in the movie “300” (2006) and for playing Mike Banning in the “Attack on Power” films. She later played Attila in the miniseries Attila, the autumn (2001) and then appeared in films Reign of Fire with Christian Bale (2002) and Tomb Raider – The cradle of life with Angelina Jolie (2003), before playing André Marek in Michael Crichton’s sci-fi adaptation, Timeline – At the edge of time (2003). It was then cast as the role of Erik, Joel Schumacher’s ghost in the 2004 film The Phantom of the Opera alongside Emmy Rossum. That role earned him a nomination for the Satellite Award for “Best Actor”.

Butler gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of King Leonidas in the war film 300. That role earned him nominations for an Empire Award for “Best Actor” and a Saturn Award for “Best Actor” and a win for the MTV Movie & TV Awards for “Best Fight”. In the 2010s, he voiced the role of Stoick the Vast in the animated film How to Train Your Dragon, a role he later reprized in The legend of the bone-stealing dragon (2010), Dragons: The Gift of the Dragon (2011), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World (2019). Also in 2010, he played Secret Service agent Mike Banning in the action thriller trilogy Attack on Power – Olympus Has Fallen, Attack on power 2 And Power Attack 3 – Angel Has Fallen. He starred as military leader Tullo Aufidio in the 2011 film, Coriolanus, a modernized adaptation of Shakespeare. He also played Sam Childers in the biopic Machine Gun Preacher of 2011.

Loading... Advertisements

Jennifer Aniston (Los Angeles, February 11, 1969) is an American actress and film producer.

She gained worldwide recognition for playing Rachel Green in the popular television sitcom Friends (1994-2004), a role that earned her an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The character was very popular during the airing of the series, so much so that he was recognized as one of the 100 Greatest TV Female Characters in the United States.

His box office hits include A week from God (2003), I hate you, I leave you, you … (2006), Me & Marley (2008), My fake-wife (2011), How to kill the boss … and live happily (2011) and How do I sell my family (2013), each of which grossed over 200 million worldwide. His most acclaimed interpretations are in The Good Girl (2002) and Cake (2014), for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama and Screen Actors Guild Awards. She is co-founder, in 2008, of the production company Echo Films.

In 2004[1][2], and again in 2016[3], was declared “the most beautiful woman in the world” by the magazine People[1]; in 2011 she was declared “the sexiest woman of all time”[4] from Men’s Health magazine[5]. In 2012 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and was ranked “11th richest woman in the entertainment industry” in 2007, with an estimated fortune of $ 110 million.

Directed by Andy Tennant

With: Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston

Source: WIKIPEDIA



