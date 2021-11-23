Tech

the ex-Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aime presents a round table on the history of Xbox – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Xbox Pioneers it’s an interesting one panel discussion on the origins and history of Xbox which features various bigwigs in the Microsoft division, but the particular thing is that it will be conducted by Reggie Fils-Aime, former president of Nintendo of America.

The video is about to be broadcast through the Xbox YouTube channel, as you can see above with the reminder set: it will start at 19:00 Italian, or in a few minutes and is part of the various celebratory initiatives for the 20 years of Xbox, which also led to a special event last week during which Halo Infinite multiplayer was launched.

During Xbox Pioneers we will therefore have the opportunity to discover different background on the history of the Xbox with interventions by several key figures in the construction of the Microsoft console and its subsequent evolution, including Robbie Bach, Ed Fries, Peter Moore and Bonnie Ross, all moderated by the legendary Fils-Aime, in a somewhat surprising role considering the context.

Speaking of Xbox history and twentieth anniversary celebrations, Power On: The Story of Xbox, a six-part documentary on the history of the brand, was also announced at last week’s event.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Trilogy Definitive Edition for PC removed from Rockstar Games, that’s why – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

Apple announces a self-service repair program, starting with iPhone 13 and 12 – Nerd4.life

5 days ago

Russia destroys a satellite with a missile. Alarm for the international space station

7 days ago

Max Payne 3, news coming: remastered or Xbox backward compatible version?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button