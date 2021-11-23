the ex-Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aime presents a round table on the history of Xbox – Nerd4.life

Xbox Pioneers it’s an interesting one panel discussion on the origins and history of Xbox which features various bigwigs in the Microsoft division, but the particular thing is that it will be conducted by Reggie Fils-Aime, former president of Nintendo of America.

The video is about to be broadcast through the Xbox YouTube channel, as you can see above with the reminder set: it will start at 19:00 Italian, or in a few minutes and is part of the various celebratory initiatives for the 20 years of Xbox, which also led to a special event last week during which Halo Infinite multiplayer was launched.

During Xbox Pioneers we will therefore have the opportunity to discover different background on the history of the Xbox with interventions by several key figures in the construction of the Microsoft console and its subsequent evolution, including Robbie Bach, Ed Fries, Peter Moore and Bonnie Ross, all moderated by the legendary Fils-Aime, in a somewhat surprising role considering the context.

Speaking of Xbox history and twentieth anniversary celebrations, Power On: The Story of Xbox, a six-part documentary on the history of the brand, was also announced at last week’s event.