The ex-wife of the Sheikh of Dubai gets a € 650 million divorce allowance

This was established by the judge of the High Court of London in the proceeding that sees the two ex-spouses, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Haya of Jordan, juxtapose.

Over 554 million pounds, or approximately 650 million euros, is the divorce check that the sheikh and crown prince of Dubai will have to pay Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the benefit of his ex-wife, the Princess Haya of Jordan. This was established by Judge Philip Moor of the High Court of London in the proceeding that sees the two ex-spouses oppose in a bitter legal battle over the custody of their two children. A huge figure but still compared to the possibilities of the sheikh and the standard of living of the half-sister wife of King Abdullah of Jordan. According to the British judge, the bulk of the sum is used to guarantee the standard of living of Princess Hayaer and her children but also to defend them from the “serious risk” to their safety that could come from the crown prince.

The woman indeed had fled Dubai in 2019 and since then she has lived armored in a luxurious London residence and says she is “terrified” of her ex-husband. According to the judge, in fact, the sum not only serves to compensate the woman for the assets she has lost due to the breakdown of the marriage but also to guarantee her personal safety. In fact, the High Court judges have already recognized that the sheikh also orchestrated the kidnapping of two of his other children and subjected Haya to an intimidation campaign such as buying a nearby house or monitoring telephones.

The Sheikh will now have to pay out a one-off sum of £ 251.5 million within three months to Haya for the maintenance of her British mansions with all the servants, to cover the expenses for jewelry and racehorses, and for future costs for her safety. In fact, Haya in Dubai received 83 million pounds a year for household expenses plus an allowance of 9 million pounds a year. The sheikh, who is also vice president and prime minister of the UAE, must also pay £ 3 million for the education of his sons Jalila, 14, and Zayed, 9, plus another £ 9.6 million in arrears. finally, it has to pay £ 11.2 million a year for the maintenance of the children and for their safety when they become adults. Payments will be secured through a £ 290 million bond held by HSBC bank.

Patrick Zaki on the black list of the Egyptian government: he will not be able to travel. The sister: “Never been informed”

The final sum, despite being considered by some London lawyers to be the largest allowance ever made by a British court for a divorce, is less than half of the 1, £ 4 billion that Haya originally asked for. The 47-year-old ex-consort of the sheikh had said that the one-time payment of the large check required would have allowed her to finally break with the sheikh and to remove the monarch’s hold on her and their children. “I really want to be free and I want my children to be free,” she declared before the court.