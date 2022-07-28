The exact location of the new Marvel Studios tape in the UCM timeline was known

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel Studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thorthat after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame” will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, played in the UCM by Chris Hemsworth.

With details in the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane Foster but now with the powers of the ‘thunder god’ and the involvement of Christian balethe tape Marvel It has generated a lot of expectation among fans of superhero movies.

In the case of Colombia, “Thor Love and Thunder” is projecting from the past July 7th in chains like Cine Colombia, Cinemark, Cinépolis, Procinal and Royal Films. To consult the cinema billboard and the functions in which it is projected “Thor Love and Thunder” in your city you can CLICK HERE.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

Now, after almost a month in theaters, the location of the fourth film of “Thor” within the timeline of Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it is that the events of “Thor Love and Thunder” happen between “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” Y “Moon Knight”as recently revealed by the same company.

The synopsis of “Thor Love and Thunder” indicates that: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“What We Do in the Shadows”, “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbau”.