The exact number of deaths avoided in the US thanks to vaccines has been calculated

AGI – Over 240,000 fewer deaths and one million potential deaths prevented thanks to the vaccination campaign for Covid in the United States. To calculate the estimates of the effectiveness of vaccines in the US is a study conducted by York University in Toronto, together with Yale University, published on Jama Network.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 745,000 deaths in the United States. However, the price would have been higher without the rapid development and spread of vaccines. As of October 2021, 69% of 258 million US adults were fully vaccinated. Many randomized clinical trials have already established the individual efficacy of licensed vaccines against the parent strain, which exceeds 90% in preventing symptomatic and severe diseases.

By contrast, the population-wide effectiveness of the US vaccination campaign in terms of association with reduced infections, hospitalizations and deaths is not as well documented, and US researchers evaluated it using a simulation model.

This analytical decision model adheres to the Consolidated Health Economic Evaluation Reporting Guidelines for reporting standards (CHEERS). The model takes into account the Alfa, Gamma and Delta variants; in addition to the original strain it was calibrated and adapted to the incidence reported nationally from 1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021 with US demographics and age-specific risks of severe Covid-19 outcomes.

“Our analytical model – explain the researchers – suggested that the US Covid-19 vaccination program was associated with a reduction of almost half of the total hospitalizations and deaths in the first six months of 2021. Quantify the impact on the population of the Covid-19 vaccination can provide valuable information for the continuation of the vaccination campaign.

As new variants of SARS-CoV-2 continue to emerge, continuing efforts to access the vaccine, particularly among disadvantaged groups and in counties with low vaccination coverage, will be key to preventing avoidable cases of Covid-19 and bring the pandemic to an end, “the researchers conclude.