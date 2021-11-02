the exceptional photo of the mountaineer Marco Confortola- Corriere.it

The Northern Lights on the Gran Zebrù, the summit of the Ortles-Cevedale group, on the border between Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige. The mountaineer from Valfurva took the incredible shot Marco Confortola, the “8000er hunter”. The home mountain for the climber and mountain guide who on the Gran Zebrù it has risen more than three hundred times. The last ascension gave him the biggest surprise.

“I had almost reached the top, I was at 3350 meters above sea level, when the darkness of the night was pierced by the colors of a sight never seen», Says the mountaineer who published the photograph on social media, receiving hundreds of comments and shares.





Scientifically, it is a ‘”polar aurora“, Due to the geomagnetic storm of charged particles of solar origin (“solar wind») Which over the weekend just passed hit Europe. Due to the geometry of the Earth’s magnetic field, polar auroras are usually visible in two narrow bands around the Earth’s magnetic poles. In Italy they are a rarity, but it is not impossible to see them, especially in the northern regions. “I thought the mountain had already given me great surprises. But once again it amazed me and left me breathless. Long pink stripes that seemed to dance in the sky. I remained silent for a few minutes bowing again before the wonder of nature ».