The excessive price of Blake Lively’s outfit for the Taylor Swift event

Blake Lively’s outfits always mark a turning point on social networks. Articles and other Instagram posts are increasing tenfold, and we understand why. This Saturday, June 11, 2022, the wife of Ryan Reynolds shone in a simple white dress, on the occasion of an event organized by Taylor Swift.

Blake Lively’s white dress

Saturday June 11, 2022, Taylor Swift invited his closest friends to attend his event A Conversation With Taylor Swiftfor the promotion of his music video and short film All Too Well. The singer obviously invited her longtime friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. An opportunity for the latter to prove to us, once again, that she is a true fashion icon. The actress appeared in a simple white dress with straps, midi length and a pretty neckline.

Blake Lively matched her dress with a pastel yellow leather handbag, beige studded heels, a chunky gold bracelet and gold necklaces, complete with a cherry-shaped pendant. As usual, her hair was styled on the left side, with beautiful waves. Ryan Reynoldsalso in all simplicity, wore jeans, a rolled up black shirt, and a pair of white canvas sneakers.

The amazing price of Blake Lively’s outfit

If the look of Blake Lively is very simple in appearance, its price is quite surprising, since it reaches almost 30,000 dollars. Here are the details :

The white dress by Blake Lively is the Adria model from the Reformation brand, and costs 278 dollars.

Her beige, studded pumps are Louboutins from the Pre-Fall 2016 collection, and are priced at $1,195.

The pastel yellow bag is a Gucci, and is worth $3,250.

Its thick bracelet, which almost looks like a cuff, also comes from Gucci, and costs $7,600.

The necklaces worn by Blake Lively, which are from the Jen Meyer Jewelry brand, are priced at $12,000.

Her cherry pendant, meanwhile, comes from Storrow Jewerly and costs $3,895.

In total, Blake Lively’s ultra-fresh outfit costs $28,128.