The excessive price of GPUs has not prevented more graphics cards from being sold than ever in recent months

Although this is a very difficult situation for all gamers and users on PC, the price of components it is not static. Years ago, RAM memory increased its base price considerably and became a coveted component in the world of gaming for PC.

Although it is true that the price of graphics cards has left us with very peculiar news with peaks of up to 200% overprice compared to the base price imposed by the companies, everything seems to indicate that 2021 broke records in GPU sales. According to Tom’s Hardware media, shipments of graphics cards grew by almost 30% last year.

This information, thanks to Graphic Speak’s sales analysis, stipulates that more than 50 million of graphics cards globally in 2021. As this market analysis anticipates, “NVIDIA still keep a dominant position in the market share with 77.2%, about 27% corresponds to the last months of 2021”. However, AMD is not far behind and quarter by quarter of last year the sales of GPUs signed by Californians increased by 35.7% Compared to the same period of the previous year.

While users suffer from the often excessive price of GPUs, both NVIDIA and AMD closed a very good year in terms of sales, and mining and bot they may have something to do with it. In 2021, NVIDIA launched the RTX 3080 Ti, its more powerful GPU until the launch of the recent RTX 3090 Ti, while AMD did the same with the RX 6600. Both suffered from a lack of stock caused by the massive purchase of bot and minersa fact that left a large part of users without a GPU, so the competitiveness and price increased considerably.

Of course, that rise like foam seems to have the months numbered, not days. According to the latest reports from 3DCenter, the price of graphics cards seems to be gradually stabilizing and we could end 2022 with a much more favorable situationsomething that the launch of the NVIDIA RTX 40 Lovelace could benefit from.