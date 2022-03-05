The exchange for LeBron James to play with Facu Campazzo and the Lakers receive 2 players from the Nuggets

James 16 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 33 Views

NBA

The NBA experts proposed an exchange for the Los Angeles Lakers to receive 2 players from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for LeBron James going to play with Facundo Campazzo.

Julius Montenegro

By Julius Montenegro

LeBron James and Facundo Campazzo
© Getty ImagesLeBron James and Facundo Campazzo
Julius Montenegro

The relationship between LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers and the fans of the Californian team had a break that many classify as irreparable. Despite ‘The king’ was the main architect of the 2020 title, the fans did not hesitate to whistle him for the poor level of the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

From the moment LeBron opened the door to a possible return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, speculation about a trade for him to leave the Lakers was the order of the day. Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and even the Golden State Warriors, some of the teams that were raised to ‘The king’.

Before the trade deadline passed in the 2021-22 season, there was a trade proposal for Facundo Campazzo to go to the Los Angeles Lakers and play with LeBron James. It was a sensation! And with the great admiration that Facu has for ‘King’, the experts once again proposed a change to see this duo in the NBA.

In order for LeBron James to have a new look, play with one of the best centers in the NBA, Nikola Jockicand partner with the relentless defensive intensity of Facundo CampazzoDenver Nuggets could tempt the Lakers with an offer that allows them to form a potential ‘Big-3’ with two rising stars of the league and Anthony Davis.

The exchange for LeBron to play with Facu and Lakers receive 2 NBA players

  • Denver Nuggets receives LeBron James
  • Los Angeles Lakers receive Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick from the 2022 NBA Draft.

Source link

About James

Check Also

“He is in good hands”: JC Chávez confirmed that his son is in rehabilitation

The Great Mexican Champion explained that Julio César Chávez Jr. is in a recovery program …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved