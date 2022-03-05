The exchange for LeBron James to play with Facu Campazzo and the Lakers receive 2 players from the Nuggets

The NBA experts proposed an exchange for the Los Angeles Lakers to receive 2 players from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for LeBron James going to play with Facundo Campazzo.

The relationship between LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers and the fans of the Californian team had a break that many classify as irreparable. Despite ‘The king’ was the main architect of the 2020 title, the fans did not hesitate to whistle him for the poor level of the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

From the moment LeBron opened the door to a possible return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, speculation about a trade for him to leave the Lakers was the order of the day. Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and even the Golden State Warriors, some of the teams that were raised to ‘The king’.

Before the trade deadline passed in the 2021-22 season, there was a trade proposal for Facundo Campazzo to go to the Los Angeles Lakers and play with LeBron James. It was a sensation! And with the great admiration that Facu has for ‘King’, the experts once again proposed a change to see this duo in the NBA.

In order for LeBron James to have a new look, play with one of the best centers in the NBA, Nikola Jockicand partner with the relentless defensive intensity of Facundo CampazzoDenver Nuggets could tempt the Lakers with an offer that allows them to form a potential ‘Big-3’ with two rising stars of the league and Anthony Davis.

The exchange for LeBron to play with Facu and Lakers receive 2 NBA players