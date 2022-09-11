The exchange of photos in the shower between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

This week fans of friends They have had a special moment on social networks by remembering the famous relationship of two of the main characters: Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

Although a year ago there was a reunion with the actors in a special broadcast on HBO, Jennifer Aniston did not refer to the fictional series again and none of the original cast members published related content on their personal profiles.

However, this week the fans have found a novelty after seeing the images shared first by Aniston herself and later by David Schwimmer.

The actress began by posting a photo in the shower, as part of a promotional campaign for her line of skin and hair care products. “Something is coming”, she wrote next to the photograph.

Schwimmer, true to the humor for which he is remembered, decided to respond in kind. The actor also shared a photograph in the shower, although in his case, with a less artistic pose but very graceful.

What caught the most attention was the message he chose to accompany the image, a small text in which he mentioned Jennifer Aniston and jokingly said: “Something is coming”, and added, “a towel, I hope”.

The photo caused a stir on social media. Proof of this are the almost 1.4 million likes that the publication received.

It didn’t stop there, Jennifer Aniston responded to her ex-partner’s post by writing: “Schwim! Trying to steal the limelight from me?” she expressed.

It is worth remembering that the infatuation between the two characters transcended from the big screen to real life. They confessed this after the reunion for HBO, but they also revealed that they never kissed outside the recordings.

“At one point we both had a major crush on each other, but it was like two ships passing because there was always one of us who was in a relationship and we never crossed that line.”