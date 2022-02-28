The exchange that they propose to the Golden State Warriors so that Kevin Durant returns

An Instagram account that follows the Golden State Warriors proposed a trade for Kevin Durant to return. LeBron James and the NBA tremble!

for long nights Lebron James could not fall asleep because when he tried to sleep soundly it appeared to him Kevin Durant with Golden State Warriors to wake him up and remind him of the nightmares he lived in the NBA Finals 2017 and 2018.

Kevin Durant joined Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and company to create one of the greatest teams in NBA history. LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers were going to suffer firsthand that luxury team of the Warriors.

LeBron faced Durant’s Warriors in two NBA Finals and ended with 1-4 and 0-4 losses in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Although James as a Cavaliers star averaged 33.6 and 34 points per game in the games of both decisive instances, the one who shone by winning the two MVP awards was KD.

When the exchange proposed by the Warriors Talk Instagram account began to go viral so that Kevin Durant returns to Golden State if he decides to leave the Brooklyn Nets, the first one who started to shake was Lebron Jamessince he would be close to reliving one of his worst nightmares in the NBA.

The exchange that they propose to Warriors so that Kevin Durant returns