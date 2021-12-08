the exciting docuseries with Will Smith

National Geographic continues his collaboration with Disney + and debuts the series on December 8, 2021 Welcome to Earth, with an exceptional special guest such as Will Smith, which continues its path as a popularizer and discoverer for the small screen (discover the other Disney + series of December 2021 here). In February of this year we had in fact found the Hollywood star in the trailer for Amend Libertà in America), Netflix docuseries in which Smith presented various chapters of American history re-proposed through reconstructions and well-known actors, in a journey into the knowledge of the constitutional rights of every citizen .

For Disney +, however, the actor embarks on a more performing and physical path, to fully delve into the environments that the experts called to report have found for him, and in which they lead him, assuring Smith and all his spectators that they can entering worlds that we could only have imagined. Or, in some cases, even something more. Welcome to Earth is the immersive mission of a man who, thanks to his films, has been everywhere, from the post-apocalyptic world to interacting with aliens from outer space, but who, with the guidance of a group of professionals, will go further than what he has had to do and that, this time, is very real.

All the possibilities of adventure

Excursions to the ends of the Earth where beauty arrives as soon as fear is overcome, just like the saying that his grandmother used to repeat to him and the actor declines in mantras to find the strength and the courage to face real perceptual and physical challenges.

It is at the most extreme and unknown points of our world that Disney + and National Geographic take us, for another audiovisual operation capable of transporting us inside that sovereign nature, that leaves us amazed despite the fact that between us and her there is the surface of a screen. From the depths of the abyss to the beating heart of a volcano, Welcome to Earth broadens the spectrum of our knowledge and confronts us with landscapes that are difficult to contain, which the series contextualizes using all the senses that man possesses, making it a highly human and perceptive operation. If many of the explorers to whom Will Smith is entrusted already have disabilities – from those who have become blind due to a rare disease and yet venture up to the top of Everest, to those who, without a leg anymore, continue to climb and risk -, it is how these anomalies are told to surprise the public. How man’s desire for research and discovery is so compelling as to overcome any fear, allowing him to reach beyond infinity.

A world to discover

That is how Welcome to Earth chooses to build their bets on two levels that complement each other.

On the one hand Will Smith relies on women and men of science and adventure that they allow him to delve into semi-unexplored microcosms, on the other hand, the series contributes to integrate the discourse on which each episode focuses by making additions and experiments, as well as further useful information on the functioning of the planet we inhabit. Knowledge and entertainment both of which, however, point towards the spectator’s learning of an entire system that revolves around him and which perhaps he is not even aware of. Special places to sharpen your eyes to try to explain the processes by which to capture actions invisible to the naked eye and quick to navigate, overcoming one’s reticence for water. Welcome to Earth And embrace the possibility that this world has so much to give, respecting the balance and pushing us further, to the other side of fear, where an incredible universe awaits us.