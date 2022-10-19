The exciting Netflix movie that consecrated Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder

Netflix: what Girl, Interrupted is about

The movie that is on today Netflix is set in the year 1967. Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder) is 17 years old and like many adolescents, she feels confused and insecure. She seeks to adapt to the world around her and that she is always constantly changing. But her psychiatrist, far from understanding her, admits her to a hospital with a personality disorder. There, she will meet several young women: Lisa (Angelina Jolie), Daisy (Brittany Murphy), Georgina, Polly and Janet.

With her new acquaintances, Susanna will establish a great friendship and come to idealize Lisa, even paying attention to many things such as leaving her medication and trying to escape from the institution. Everything will change when Susanna manages to get off the pedestal smooth and realize what her situation is.

The film is based on the writer Susanna Keysen’s own memoirs, which were published in 1993 and in which she recounts her experience in a mental hospital. In addition, the film, which can be seen in Netflixearned Angelina Jolie an Oscar for best supporting actress.

Girl, Interrupted technical sheet on Netflix

Director: James Mangold

Screenplay: Susanna Kaysen, James Mangold, Lisa Loomer, Anna Hamilton Phelan

Starring: Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy, Elisabeth Moss, Jared Leto, Jeffrey Tambor, Vanessa Redgrave, and Whoopi Goldberg

Duration: 127 minutes