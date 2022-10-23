The exciting reunion between Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning 18 years after Man on Fire

Almost two decades after the premiere of Man on Fire, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington met again to announce a new project together. The duo that thrilled the public in 2004, will star in the new movie The Equalizer 3.

Social networks did not take long to echo the reunion, and shared the before and after images of the actors. In the photos with which they promoted the production, we see them posing smiling, happy to return to work on a project that unites them.

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington will work together again in “The Equalizer 3” (Photo: Instagram / quetalmagazine).

Released 18 years ago Man on Fire tells the story of a former CIA agent who fights to rescue the daughter of a millionaire after being kidnapped. Washington and Fanning displayed instant chemistry playing John Creasy and Lupita Ramos. Now, the artists will meet again in the third installment of The Equalizera film directed by Antoine Fuqua to be released in September 2023.

“Man on fire” was by Tony Scott (Photo: Instagram / quetalmagazine).

Dakota Fanning, the child prodigy who conquered Hollywood

Her real name is Hannah Dakota Fanning, but they call her Kota. She was born on February 23, 1994 in the city of Conyers, in Georgia, where his famous sister, Elle Fanning, who is now 28, also grew up. Her mother, Heather Joy Arrington, was a tennis player. Her dad, Steven, divorced Dakota’s mom after 25 years of marriage.

Dakota took to the stage for the first time at a local theater and the owners of the place recommended that she try her luck in Hollywood. After the first casting, Dakota was selected for her first commercial for Tide, the laundry soap brand.

Dakota moved the public in “My name is Sam” (Photo: Capture “My name is Sam”). By: Dakota Fanning

“I always wanted to be an actress… ever since I was a little girl. We played and I played the mother and my sister, the daughter. I wanted to be a film and television actress and not do it alone at home.”, once declared about his early vocation. And, in fact, she moved to Los Angeles for good when she got the chance to debut on the sitcom Tomcats.

The next? With Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer, she was Lucy in My Name Is Sam. Thus, she became the youngest actress nominated for the SAG Award –Screen Actors Guild– for Best Supporting Actress. The following year he worked with Steven Spielberg on the Taken series. In both cases, Ellen substituted for her in the scenes in which her character had to look smaller.

Dakota Fanning rose to fame as a child (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni). By: REUTERS

She was part of the Hollywood Academy as the youngest member to vote for an Oscar when she was in high school like any other student, in 2007. He graduated with honors from Campbell Hall Episcopal and later studied at New York University. In addition to being an established actress, she sings, plays the piano and the violin. As if that were not enough, she speaks French.

At the time, she was knitting backstage scarves for Robert De Niro, Denzel Washington and Tom Cruise. They say that she was Tom himself who gave him his first cell phone, when he turned 11 years old. “The hardest thing is saying goodbye to those with whom you have worked for so many months. It’s sad not to see them anymore. But there are parties and premieres where you see them again and that’s very nice, “he said.