The exclusion from the Champions League, the few minutes: Kaio Jorge makes people discuss. The idea of ​​Juve and the ‘bond’ with Vlahovic

Play little, it’s off the list, what to do with Kaio Jorge? Juventus fans often ask themselves this, because they were thinking of a different job for the young Brazilian and the question continues to circulate. He was close to leaving, on loan, with Cagliari and Salernitana particularly interested, but it did not happen: in January he remained at Juventus and now he also has Dusan Vlahovic in front of him, not just any signing. Not only that: if Pellegrini entered the Champions list – announced yesterday – the Brazilian instead tasted the bitterness of the second exclusion after the summer one, due to only three possible changes compared to the initial one. And the question is getting stronger: what is it for? Won’t he stop his growth?

THE HELP – Help, he writes Tuttosport, can come from Vlahovic and his minutes in the first Italian season. As we read, “Vlahovic arrived in Italy in 2018, exactly one year younger than Kaio Jorge: he started the eighteen year old season and turned 19 on January 22, 2019, while the Brazilian started this year nineteen and the He turned 20 years old on January 24th. One more year of age and experience that certainly represent an advantage over Vlahovic who has just joined Fiorentina. Vlahovic, however, had two advantages over Kaio Jorge. One: to settle in Italy and in Serie A coming from Serbia and the Serbian league is easier than coming from Brazil. Two: finding space in Fiorentina was certainly easier than finding it in Juventus. “







THE NUMBERS – After 23 days of the championship he totaled almost the same appearances and the same minutes as Vlahovic in the entire 2018-2019 championship. He has already reached the same 10 appearances, adding 11 minutes in the Coppa Italia against Sampdoria. With the same number of days, Vlahovic in his first experience in Serie A had collected less than half of the appearances, 4 against 9, and just over half the minutes, 68 ‘against 159’, writes the newspaper. Only from March 31st he had started playing with a bit of continuity. This, of course, does not mean that Kaio Jorge will have the same parable as Vlahovic, but that there have been problems with insertion. Adaptation slowly, despite his talents. Another reason, then, is given above all by Juve, where it is difficult to find minutes and continuity. Allegri kept it, now he has six months to write about a different future … from Juve or not.