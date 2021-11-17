Tech

the exclusion from the GOTY of the TGA 2021 discredits the entire industry, for Jez Corden – Nerd4.life

Windows Central’s Jez Corden was not very kind to the nominations The Game Awards 2021. According to him the exclusion of Forza Horizon 5 from the category of GOTY it discredits the entire video game industry and shows the event for what it is – mere marketing in disguise.

Corden’s reasoning is actually very linear and starts from how they come chosen the nominations of TGAs: the votes of a group of journalists and influencers account for 90% of the selection, with the rest going to the public, so much so that it has created the paradox that the game with the best ratings of the year, as well as among the most played , will not be able to aspire to the best gaming prize of 2021.

For Corden, the TGA have shown for the umpteenth time that there is a prejudice against sports games, mobile games and anything that does not follow certain models that video games have borrowed from Hollywood. It is a dull way of conceiving video games, which ends up rewarding only big budget games with a cinematic story, betraying the richness represented by the diversity of genres and offerings that characterizes the industry.

If we want, these are the same conclusions reached by our Tommaso Pugliese in yesterday’s Let’s talk about it.

In the article Corden also mentions other titles that he believes were exclusive to the GOTY for the same reasons, such as Returnal and Age of Empires IV.

