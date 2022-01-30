THE EXCLUSION OF THE ADDITION FROM THE ADER PAYMENT CARDS FROM 1 JANUARY 2022

by Filippo Mengucci

Print the page

With the Budget Law 2022, from 1 January 2022 it was definitely repealed the agio, subject to a radical change in the collection agent’s remuneration mechanism. Coverage of the collection costs required the provision of a specific allocation from the state budget.

The new measure does not affect, however, the premium already due on the roles assigned by creditors to the Collection Agent until 31 December 2021.

Lastly, there are no variations of any kind for all other charges connected and correlated to the collection phase and the activation of any executive procedures.

For the above, all the roles entrusted toCollection agent until the end of last year 2021, regardless of the date of notification of the payment note (which may also be notified after 1 January 2022), the original measures remain unchanged and the additional charges will still be borne by the taxpayer as foreseen. by the previous legal provisions.

The measure to alleviate role burdens, in fact, had already been announced some time ago by the Ministry of Economy and Finance following the merger of functions due to the overcoming of the old “dual” model (creditor on the one hand and collection body on the other), in favor of a “one-tier” system, in which a substantial attribution to a single organizational structure of the Revenue is envisaged – the AdER – which implements the collection of tax and social security credits.

In this context, the repeal of the premium, sets up a measure to avoid distorting mechanisms of the function of the institution of the State collection service which could no longer remunerate, with completely unjustified withdrawals proportional to the amount of the credit collected, an activity once reserved for private operators, up to be considered a real “additional levy”, or a sort of unjust sanction.

Such premium, inconsistent in its automatism with the principle of guilt (see Basilavecchia), it had already clashed with multiple rulings provided by constitutional jurisprudence, even before the 2005 reform (see Constitutional Court, judgments 7 and 480 of 1983 and 291 of 1997). Lastly, it should be noted that, albeit in a different context, with another recent ruling (see Sentence 120/2021), the Council went so far as to affirm that the inefficiency of the collection service actually reflects on the reasonableness and proportionality of the premium, making it an obstacle to compliance tax, also with respect to the amount of the charge.

Principles that are not negligible for a lawyer, considering that the period of entrusting the collection to the AdER has started for some years.

With the provision of 17 January 2022 n. 14113, the Revenue Agency also recently approved the new payment form for the charges entrusted to the Collection Agent starting from January 1, 2022. This model, which is shown below for greater convenience, will force taxpayers and operators to get used to a different reading, oriented to “two weights and two measures”, considering that they will still coexist for some time old cards “with premium” with new cards “without premium”:

Considering that the maneuver starts the zeroing of the agio from the charges entrusted to collection starting from 2022, or only for the credits that the creditors, in the face of non-payments, have “channeled” to the collection agent to start the related recovery starting from 1 January onwards, there there will presumably be considerable confusion over the terms of the award.

In detail, it will be necessary to understand the date of assignment of all the roles (transmitted) until 31 December 2021 to which the old rules apply.

In short, according to the criterion chosen by the Legislator, what emerged is that it is in no way a question of the date of notification to the addressee of the document.

Consequently, the consequences in terms of lower debt of the charges to be paid for the collection of the duties per role risk being excessively extended, overlapping over time and without an immediate impact useful for a relief in favor of the defaulting taxpayer vis-à-vis creditors.

In fact, it should be considered that strengthened by the experience acquired with the countless scrapping of tax collection roles, there is a technical time that passes from the assignment of the load to the “transformation” into the folder and its subsequent notification.

Furthermore, all the emergency suspensive effects that occurred from March 2020 until September 2021 are not to be neglected.

With the suspension from Covid-19, in fact, all the acts of the period 8 March 2020 – 31 August 2021 remained blocked in order not to burden the recipients in periods of pandemic crisis.

All the aforementioned loads, including those of the former Concessionaire then (re) entrusted to AdER in recent years, will still carry the agio.

Lastly, nothing changes in terms of additional charges for notification fees and expenses for precautionary measures (such as retainers and mortgages) and executive measures (such as the so-called “tax collectors” foreclosures).

All these amounts will continue to remain unchanged and are always charged to the debtor, both in the case of the bills and in the other collection deeds.