The exclusive bed with which you would sleep ‘like a royal’

Can you imagine being able to sleep and rest like a celebrity or like a royal? Well, we have your secret. There are many prominent figures in society who trust the Hästens firm for their rest and now, thanks to the series Emily in Paris, it has become an object of desire. In one of the scenes from the first season, Emily is filming on a bed in the heart of Montmartre. A beautiful Vichy print bed that belongs to Hästens, specifically, the Maranga model, a collaboration between the brand and the designer Isle Crawford.

But beyond Lily Collins and her most popular character, the truth is that Hästens has many followers around the world. Hästens mattresses have been chosen for generations by royal families and international celebrities. Almost one hundred years from the day of its creation, King Gustaf VI Adolf of Sweden appointed Hästens as supplier of His Majesty the King of Sweden in 1952. Since then, Hästens has been supplying its products to this Royal House, but it is not the only one. The selection requirements are rigorous and the certification must be renewed if a new king is crowned, something that at the moment seems to be a long way off. The title of royal supplier stands out as a hallmark of top-notch Swedish quality and Scandinavian design, a badge of which Hästens is particularly proud. But beyond the royals, there are also celebrities who do not hesitate to entrust their rest to this Swedish brand, such as Drake or Oprah Winfrey.

On the occasion of its 170th anniversary, the firm has decided to celebrate this very special date with a message to the ‘dreamers’ -dreamers-. The company has launched the drēmər bed, created from the ideas of interior designer Ferris Rafauli. A bed that embodies six generations of dreams, achievements, excellence and mastery. This new project focuses on inspiring people who are looking for something more, who daydream and make their dreams come true,

With this new release, Hästens continues its collaboration with Ferris Rafauli, whose signature elegance is masterfully embodied in every element of this creation at every level. The new Hästens bed is manufactured in a meticulous and traditional way by the resident staff in Köping (Sweden). This bed is upholstered in an exclusive fabric designed by Rafauli and based on the brand’s iconic horse insignia. This same fabric was already present in the Grand Vividus, one of the most exclusive and best made beds in the world.

This model will be available in four colors in total: Traditional Blue, Black Shadow, Natural Shale and Phantom Charcoal. Each square in the pattern is perfectly aligned, a process that demands the utmost precision from master craftsmen. At the foot of the bed, this model features an inspiring inscription: ‘drēmər: the day is yours’, while the silver-plated brass plate on the bed frame is engraved with ‘dreame’ and the Hästens and Ferris Rafauli logos.

Beyond the bed, the headboard is also a work of art. Side velvet panels, in the same colors as the bed and padded for maximum comfort. In addition, the lacquered wooden legs designed exclusively for this model are available in black and blue.

«The drēmər bed is a physical manifestation of our mission to make the world a better place», explained Jan Ryde, president and CEO of Hästens. The company believes in the transformative power of sleep and how it can help people create the life they dream of when they wake up. A task that is carried out thanks to a process of maximum precision and the highest quality materials: the finest wool, cotton, linen, top quality Swedish pine and horsetail hair. All this with the aim of providing a feeling of total well-being and an extraordinary and restful sleep.

This bed has been available through Hästens stores and its partners for just a few weeks. It can be purchased in various standard sizes starting at 90 x 200 or custom sizes as well as various degrees of firmness. So far, all are advantages, although its price is only within the reach of the wealthiest: almost 30,000 euros. On the other hand, the matching headboard has a price that starts at 22,000 euros. An exclusive whim for those who are not afraid to dream and for whom money is not a problem. Of course, we must not forget that sleeping well and resting is health.