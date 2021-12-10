the exclusive features of the PC version – Multiplayer.it

Sqaure Enix communicated the exclusive features of the PC version from Final fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, whose port was announced at The Game Awards 2021. The game will be available exclusively on the Epic Games Store starting December 16, 2021, to the delight of all those who have been waiting for it.

According to the official press release, the PC version of the game will have improved textures, lighting and backgrounds, a customizable photo mode, will support 4K, HDR, all controllers compatible with XInput and DirectInput, mouse and keyboard and a framerate up to 120FPS (depending on your configuration). Let’s read the complete list of contents Final fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC on Epic Games Store:

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and the FF7R EPISODE INTERmission DLC;

FF7R EPISODE INTERmission’s exclusive weapon, the Shuryactus;

Protections: Midgar bracelet, Shinra bracelet and Corneo bracelet;

Accessories: champion belt, mako crystal and return earrings;

Subjects of invocation: Carbuncle, Chocobino and Kyactus.

Finally, let’s read a summary of the plot Final fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade:

In FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE for PC, players will visit a world where the enigmatic electric company Shinra controls the life energy of the planet, called mako. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite unit SOLDIER, who has turned into a mercenary, decides to help an anti-Shinra rebel organization named Avalanche as they struggle against the company’s oppressive force. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE also includes an exciting new story arc, “FF7R EPISODE INTERmission”, which stars Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi, who will infiltrate the city of Midgar during the events of the base game.

