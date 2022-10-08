the exclusive ‘good face’ effect treatment used by Hollywood actresses arrives in Spain ready to be a revolution

Live, part of the image physical, is one of the conditions to look after most important of the actresses who go through their careers and dedicate themselves to their profession until maturity. Although it seems that everything is practically invented, there are still protocols capable of achieving results Impressive from the first session without the need to use a needle or a scalpel.

and is this appearance the most interesting and fast facing the treatments ‘flash’ that really work. INOUT, the largest and most innovative beauty center in Barcelona directed by Elisabeth Álvarez, brings a new cryotherapy-based apparatus that, combined with the cleanings and routines established in the center, becomes one of the bombshells of the new beauty season.

Laura scansDulceida, Macarena García, Úrsula Corbero, Aitana, Anna Castillo, Bad Gyal…. All of them and many more are assiduously put in the hands of the INOUT team to maintain a well-groomed face and body. It is not surprising, because Elisabeth travels the world to find the best machines, bring the next trends to Spain and does an in-depth research work that positions the center in the highest place. INOUT opens a new space of more than 1000 square meters with a luxury hotel design and the same privacy, comfort and treatment, but it continues to maintain the same prices, which are by no means prohibitive ( Avda. Diagonal, 392 from Barcelona).

Actress Jennifer Aniston at a photo call for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. PHOTO: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com GTRES

The latest news is called ‘Glossy Skin‘, we have been seeing this moment coming for years: cryotherapy so evolved that we can almost speak of having found the philosopher’s stone of youth. But the years have shown us that cold therapy was not only useful for the body, they bring the Cryo machine Penguin (from Cryosense) and, adapted to a unique protocol that combines, among other things, diamond tip cleansing, constituting a treatment that cleanses the skin in depth, prevents the appearance of acne, helps eliminate and prevents the appearance of spots on the face.

Of course, it delays the appearance of wrinkles and reduces those already present. Slows down premature aging, acting on all signs of aging and softens the most superficial layers of the skin. There are many celebrities like Jennifer Aniston or Demi Moorewho have already incorporated this cold therapy into their beauty rituals to preserve youthful, elastic and uniform skin.

The results are noticeable from the first session and it is not only focused as a treatment to recover summer skin. You can use it throughout the year, from time to time to maintain all those benefits over time or in a timely manner before a specific event, to achieve that immediate dazzling effect that puts the skin to the point, since the luminosity it provides is appreciable in the first session. The key is to achieve skin cleansing and cellular oxygenation, luminosity and nutrition, and end up reducing inflammation and calming the skin with cryotherapy, which also has an immediate tensor effect. Each session is priced at 250 euros and can be combined with other treatments and personalized routines, depending on the needs of the skin.