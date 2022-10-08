Entertainment

the exclusive ‘good face’ effect treatment used by Hollywood actresses arrives in Spain ready to be a revolution

Live, part of the image physical, is one of the conditions to look after most important of the actresses who go through their careers and dedicate themselves to their profession until maturity. Although it seems that everything is practically invented, there are still protocols capable of achieving results Impressive from the first session without the need to use a needle or a scalpel.

and is this appearance the most interesting and fast facing the treatments ‘flash’ that really work. INOUT, the largest and most innovative beauty center in Barcelona directed by Elisabeth Álvarez, brings a new cryotherapy-based apparatus that, combined with the cleanings and routines established in the center, becomes one of the bombshells of the new beauty season.

Laura scansDulceida, Macarena García, Úrsula Corbero, Aitana, Anna Castillo, Bad Gyal…. All of them and many more are assiduously put in the hands of the INOUT team to maintain a well-groomed face and body. It is not surprising, because Elisabeth travels the world to find the best machines, bring the next trends to Spain and does an in-depth research work that positions the center in the highest place. INOUT opens a new space of more than 1000 square meters with a luxury hotel design and the same privacy, comfort and treatment, but it continues to maintain the same prices, which are by no means prohibitive (Avda. Diagonal, 392 from Barcelona).

