the exclusive PS5 console appeared on the Microsoft Store – Nerd4.life

Forspoken it’s a’exclusive PS5 console also arriving on PC through Steam, however in the past few hours it has appeared, perhaps by mistake, even within the Microsoft Store, which obviously gave way to some hypotheses about the release on other platforms.

Initially known as Project Athia, the title in question is an action RPG from Luminous Productions and Square Enix, presented as a game “designed exclusively for PS5” but also coming to PC through Steam and perhaps even through the Microsoft Store.

Forspoken: the dedicated page leaked on the Microsoft Store

The title appeared in the official store catalog for Windows 10 and Xbox, visible at this address, suggesting other forms of distribution, perhaps even its inclusion in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

On the other hand, Square Enix has already shown that it is quite keen to introduce its titles at launch directly into Microsoft’s subscription service, as we have seen for Outriders, but there is still no possible evidence of such a distribution. No details even regarding the possible launch on Xbox Series X | S, which is highly unlikely at least for a certain period of time, given the solid exclusive agreement, at least temporal, that characterizes Forspoken on PS5.

The appearance of the game on the Microsoft Store therefore leaves several questions open: it is a standard page, with background and cover image, introduction and various features, but the game is “not available”, without reference to the release date. It could simply be ready for when the terms of the exclusivity expire, or it could be distributed for PC also through the Microsoft store, among the most likely hypotheses, but we await further developments on the matter. In the meantime, its official page on Steam has appeared in recent days.