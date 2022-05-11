The excuse of the fourth dose, a new and dangerous trap to hack WhatsApp

This is how they told him that another person wanted to enter his WhatsApp

A Twitter user denounced that they had tried to scam him with the excuse of the fourth Covid-19 vaccine through his phone. Later, discovered that someone had entered his WhatsApp account. Infobae He contacted the victim and recounted everything that happened.

Around 5 p.m. today Santiago Satz received a call on his cell phone. On the other side, the voice claimed to be a doctor who represented the Ministry of Health of the Nation. Then the voice confirmed that his fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 was already available. However, as seconds ticked by in communication, Santiago began to doubt. In parallel, they called him and gave him a code, he repeated it to the first doctor who called him in the first place and then he saw that his whatsapp account had been blocked.

After that, he received a message that said: “Your WhatsApp account is being registered on a new device, do not share the code with anyone.” At that moment, Santiago ended the communication and give it up quickly on home banking from his phone and unlinked his credit and debit cards in Mercado Pago.

“I tell this so that people are alert. Now they call you with the excuse of the fourth dose of Covid. On top of that, at one point, when I began to realize what was going on, The man who claimed to be a doctor told me to give him the phone numbers of my relatives, so he knows that they didn’t have the fourth dose either. Amazing“, he says Infobae Santiago.

It all started around 5:00 p.m. “At that time I received a call from Whatsapp. Next to the number appeared the photo with the symbol of the Ministry of Health of the Nation ”Santiago recounted.

And he continued: “A name that presented itself as a doctor, he told me he had the fourth dose available for me. Later she informed me that they were going to be calling me at the same time to give me a code and with that number I could go to the last place I had been to get vaccinated”.

“So, they called me at the same time, I put the initial call on hold and answered the other. The person gave me the code: 11397F. Then he hung up and I gave it to the first guy, the so-called doctor. He replied that they were calling me at that moment, that the code had to be rechecked. That’s where I started to suspect. She called me back and hung up”the man recounted.

Later, he said that the supposed doctor told him “Mr Santiago” and he had never mentioned his name to her, so they knew his name beforehand. “Immediately, WhatsApp was uninstalled on my phone. Now, I can’t download it. I still don’t know if they managed to get in or not. Just in case, I told everyone I knew.” Santiago concluded.

However, the case of Santiago is not an isolated case. Reports of cyber fraud increased by almost 200% during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report presented by the Observatory of Cybercrime and Digital Evidence in Criminal Investigations of the Austral University (OCEDIC).

According to the work, in Argentina there are on average 4,800 frauds per month in its different modalities. Mainly, through WhatsApp scams, phishing, identity theft and “uncle tale 2.0″. “The reality is that the money that is handled is of high value, it exceeds approximately one and a half million pesos per month,” said the director of the OCEDIC, Daniela Dupuy, in dialogue with Infobae.

According to his statements, the increase in virtual fraud is a global phenomenon that goes hand in hand with the advancement of technology, which grew exponentially during the pandemic, and our country is no exception.

“In general, users who have problems with their HomeBanking resort to social networks to solve it, as it is the most direct route and sometimes even thinking of “public ‘escrache’” to the entity for a prompt solution. And although in many cases the accounts of the networks where the claim is made are true, the criminals take the information and data of that user from there, and contact them posing as the bank.

“In others, they directly carry out this escrache in an apocryphal account of the entity, managed by criminals,” Dupuy added about the most frequent types of cyber scams.

