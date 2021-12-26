The executioner returns to Japan. Hard line for 2022: executions, diplomatic clash with China, record defense budget

ROME. For 2022, a hard line from the new Japanese leadership. The government has approved a record defense budget of 5.4 trillion yen ($ 47 billion) for the year 2022 that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other weapons. Tokyo aims to strengthen its military capability in response to China’s rise and tensions between Beijing and Taiwan. The budget increase (by 1.1%) is the tenth in a row and is in line with Japan’s commitment to the United States to strengthen its defense capabilities to address increasingly challenging security problems in the region.



(afp)

Hard line

Capital executions are back in Japan – for the first time in two years without an executioner – in what appears to be the beginning of a new course endorsed by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Already in October, the Minister of Justice, Yoshihisa Furukawa, had defined the death penalty as “inevitable” for heinous crimes judged atrocious by the community, taking for granted the continuation of the practice in the current Japanese legal system. The government spokesman Seiji Kihara echoed him: “Given the atrocity of the crimes committed and the recidivism rate of some subjects, it is inappropriate to evaluate the abolition of the death penalty.” Three men identified as Yasutaka Fujishiro, aged 65, guilty of killing seven family members in Hyogo prefecture in 2004, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa, respectively aged 54 and 44, were led to the gallows, judged as perpetrators of two murders in an arcade in Gunma in 2003. Executions in the Land of the Rising Sun are carried out almost solely by hanging, and mainly involve multiple murders. In giving an account of what happened, the Japanese press, even the most liberal, preferred to dwell on the cruelty and ferocity of the crimes, neglecting any hypothesis of discussion on the appropriateness of a national debate.

Alongside the USA

To date, Japan remains the only country together with the United States, among those of the G7, where the death penalty is still in force, and in a recent government survey almost 90% of respondents defined the system useful for the safety of citizens. against just 10% of against. There are currently 107 people on death row in Japanese prisons, with an average age of 59 and an average prison term of 13 years. Signs of dissent were formulated by the lawyers’ association, through the representative Tadashi Ara, who also recalled the practice considered ‘unconstitutional’, of not allowing detainees to receive any notice on the day on which the execution will be carried out. The absence of any form of warning, the lawyers say, does not allow its representatives to appeal against the order of execution of the sentence, and it is cruel because in this way the prisoners live in the shadow of the executioner for the rest of their existence. , thinking that each day could be the last. In this regard, a complaint was filed with the Osaka District Court last month, with a symbolic request for compensation amounting to 22 million yen (168,000 euros), to try to protect “the human dignity of every person, including that of sentenced to death “.

Clash with China

China’s response to the Tokyo government’s decision not to send a government delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled for February 4, was not long in coming. “We urge the Japanese government to honor its commitment not to politicize the sport,” said the Asian giant’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, in statements reported by the Global Times welcoming athletes and the Japanese Olympic Committee. . The decision by Japan, which has just hosted the Tokyo Olympics, effectively aligns the country with the choice of the United States, but in Tokyo there is no explicit mention of a diplomatic boycott, while insisting on the importance that “the values ​​are guaranteed in China. universal, such as freedom, respect for fundamental human rights and the rule of law ”. After the diplomatic boycott decided by the US and then by the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, Beijing warned that the four countries would “pay for their decisions”.