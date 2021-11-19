the executioner stopped a few hours after the execution – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina, Washington correspondent

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt halted execution of sentence: 41-year-old African American, convicted in 2002 of murder, will serve life in prison

The execution of the sentence it was set for four in the afternoon yesterday, Thursday 18 November. But around noon the Governor of Oklahoma, the Republican Kevin Stitt, changed the fate of Julius Jones, 41, held on death row since 2002. Here is Stitt’s statement: After careful review of the documents, I decided to commute Julius Jones’s sentence: he will serve a life sentence without the possibility of probation.

The news was met with a roar from the waiting crowd outside the Governor’s office in Oklahoma City. Julius, 41, had been convicted when he was twenty-two for the murder of Paul Howell. The victim, 45, reacted to the attempted theft of his car. He was parking at his parents’ house in the suburb of Edmond after shopping with his two daughters and sister. The killer shot him point-blank. It was his sister who put the investigators on the trail of two young African Americans. Julius was studying at the university at the time. He was arrested along with another black boy, Christopher Jordan. It was the summer of 1999. The trial was held three years later. Jordan put the blame for the murder on his partner, claiming he only drove the getaway car. However, he was sentenced to 30 in prison. 15: from 2017 again a free citizen.

Julius pleaded innocent, said that at the time of the crime he was having lunch with his parents, in a house 35 miles from Edmond. But he couldn’t prove it. The jury sentenced him to death.

For years, Jones kept his version, awaiting execution. Civil rights organizations fought for the suspension of the sentence and for the review of the trial. Over 6.3 million people have signed a petition in his favor on the Change.org site .. Several celebrities have also lined up with him, such as Kim Kardashian. The actress began supporting his cause via Twitter (over 70 million followers) and then visited him at the Oklahoma City Penitentiary in November 2020. Eventually all these pressures convinced Governor Stitt to stop the executioner.

In the United States there are about 2,500 inmates awaiting death on death row. About 40% are African Americans, compared to 15% of the total US population. 45 executions were planned for this year: 10 were completed.

According to reliable polls, such as the one carried out by the Pew Center in April 2021, 60% of Americans are in favor of the death penalty for someone who has committed a murder. 64% believe it is a morally justified punishment; although 63% add that it cannot be considered an effective deterrent and 78% fear that judicial errors may occur.