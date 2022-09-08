The executioners of OM want to afford Neymar Jr! – Sport.fr

Following the project carried out in Paris around Kylian Mbappé, Neymar would like to pack up. If Chelsea would be on the spot, Tottenham would have entered the dance.

The towel burns between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Since the start of the season, the two men seem to have entered into a conflictual relationship and, despite his current contract until 2024, the Brazilian’s wish would be to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. A transfer that the Parisian management would be ready to accept. That’s what advances Todo Files who adds that two Premier League teams have already shown their interest in trying to enlist him.

This summer, Chelsea would have already tried to recover it in the last days of the summer market and it would not be surprising to see the Blues return to the charge following the 2022 World Cup when the winter transfer window promises to be particularly hectic this season. . Nevertheless, the London team will probably not be alone on the spot. Ambitious, Antonio Conte would continue to claim recruits for his management and would like Spurs to align themselves with Neymar in the event of the departure of Harry Kane. For his part, the Brazilian would not be against a last challenge in the Premier League.