the executive Bassini slams the door and chooses the private sector

PORDENONE – His resignation caused a sensation and even the trade unions intervened to denounce the seriousness of the professional loss accused by Asfo. Anna Bassinifor a few more days medical director of the Radiology department of Pordenoneas well as head of the Breast Unitwill begin a new adventure in the private sector: the Center of Medicine. The professional will become part of the radiology and diagnostic breast cancer teams, thus strengthening the women’s cancer prevention area of ​​the Center which has two operating units: in via della Ferriera and in via Oberdan (formerly Naonis). But she does not want to raise any controversy about her abandoning her (surprisingly): “This is a professional and life choice that I have adequately considered – explains Bassini, who will work in the office in via Oberdan – moreover I’m not the only one to have done it in this period. Don’t you think so? I count on bringing my professionalism and my experience to the Medicine Center ». Will he take part in the strike of May 13, if there is and will not be lifted? “I’ll be on vacation, as decided for a long time.”

MORE INFORMATION









Bassini will work side by side with a team of qualified doctors, starting with Francesco Coran, a long-time breast radiologist (formerly at Cro di Aviano and now medical director of the same) and his colleagues at the specialist outpatient clinic which boasts over 100 professionals in 40 branches. . For the early diagnosis of breast cancer, Bassini will adopt the protocol considered gold standard which includes digital mammography, breast ultrasound and breast examination in the same session (an integrated and multidisciplinary protocol according to the standards of the Breast Unit).

In addition to the diagnostic field, it will also be involved in the dissemination of local medicine and the population. “We are honored that he chose us, believing us to live up to his experience,” explains Vincenzo Papes, CEO of the Centro di Medicina Group, thanks to his presence it will be possible not only to provide more services to patients, but to increase the professionalism of our Diagnostic Breast Care. Furthermore, we welcome her inclination to disseminate prevention issues among the female population and her associations. Dr. Bassini will be able to make use of an interdisciplinary network of professionals and cutting-edge equipment. I remember that the diagnostic breast network of the Medicine Center carries out over 50 thousand services in the breast sector every year ».

The two Pordenone offices are part of the network of private and affiliated healthcare facilities of the Centro di Medicina Group, now present in Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Friuli Venezia Giulia, with 40 realities and as many years of history, 850 employees and 1,600 reference professionals for over one million patients a year.