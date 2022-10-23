The exercise for a bigger chest without using weights

Despite the great controversy between the coaches, the bench press is still king when it comes to building a bigger and stronger chestbut… what if we told you that there is a way to gain muscle in your pecs without using a barbell or dumbbells?

With bodyweight alone you can add mass to your pecs, and even build bigger and stronger triceps, testing your shoulder mobility at the same time.

This workout only requires two elevated surfaces to place your hands on, making it possible to use everything from gymnastic rings, to the backs of two chairs, to the corner of a kitchen counter. And the exercise is the funds in parallel or dips. (Tricep dips if you want bigger arms.)

The best exercise without weights for a bigger chest

To perform your dips as efficiently as possible to pump up the muscles, lower yourself under full control taking 3-5 seconds to lower on each rep, until you feel a deep stretch in your chest, before explosively coming back up, squeezing the upper part. back of your body. your arms hard on top.

The training



After a full warm-up, perform one set to complete muscular failure, repeating until you can no longer perform a single rep. Now that we’ve established your ‘rep max’, multiply this number by four to get your total rep goal for the entire workout, then divide your rep max by four to get the number of reps you’re going to perform. by series. For example: If you achieve twenty repetitions in your maximum set, your goal for training is to reach eighty repetitions in sets of five.

Rest for two minutes after your max set, then start your short sets of sets, resting for 15 seconds or 10 breaths between sets, until you reach your rep goal. If you can do more than 30 dives in a single set, add weight with a weight vest or weight belt. (Weighted vest: the secret of CrossFit that will skyrocket your strength).