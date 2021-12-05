The exercise in style, the no look of Perisic and… Mamma mia Bastoni!

An authentic exercise in style was shown by Inter to the Olimpico audience. It took just 46 minutes to pocket a hefty and indisputable victory against an opponent who, to be fair, lacked many valuable players amid injuries and suspensions. Net of the absences, however, the Nerazzurri literally dominated the scene far beyond all expectations, tactically and technically annihilating the hosts. At times non-paying public of a real football exhibition.

SPECIAL SIMO – Undoubtedly, José Mourinho was the great protagonist of this match, the first time he meets Inter again after more than 1400 days from the unforgettable evening in Madrid. The Nerazzurri fans gave him banners and choirs at the start of the second half (let’s say that even the score invited us to be of pure soul), immediately afterwards praising Simone Inzaghi too, because the past is extraordinary, but the present also deserves praise. If in the past the only Special was JM, today the new coach is doing very well. Probably incomparable historical detachment between the two, but the joys of the present are more alive than those in the souvenir photos.

OLYMPIC HOUSE – The poor conditions of Lautaro Martinez have advised Inzaghi to propose an alternative attacking couple, unsheathed not very often so far: Joaquin Correa and Edin Dzeko. Two that Rome and the Olimpico know him well, having trodden him until last May albeit with two different jerseys. Both did their part, with the Bosnian who, although emotionally committed more than usual, even signed up for Inter’s victory (without exulting). It’s a pity that el Tucu had to abandon the contest early due to a muscle injury, the desire to honor his personal derby was still great.

THE MIRROR SPECIAL – In times when there is talk of mirror transfer market operations that are not particularly legal due to emergency situations, in full emergency also José Mourinho presented a mirror Rome against Inter: 3-5-2 with Zaniolo in support of Shomurodov . An attempt to challenge the opponent face to face by trying to play it by stepping on the same positions. A chess move which, however, has not paid dividends: the gap between the eleven Giallorossi and the Nerazzurri is too clear.

NO LOOK ALLA CANDREVA – Minute 26, Ivan Perisic on 0-2 takes the luxury of a no-look pass in the traffic of the Giallorossi trocar. A play that some fans will remember shown a couple of years ago by Antonio Candreva in a less demanding situation and perhaps a little too fine in itself. Beyond the due mention, it is a technical gesture that betrays the enormous awareness that the Croatian has been showing for weeks and that is also mounting in the heads of his teammates. An ease of execution of the games and the fun in trying them and succeeding them which is the emblem of the growth of Inter inzaghiana.

OH MAMA! – After the splendid goal of the flying Dutchman Denzel Dumfries, Milan Skriniar was caught by the cameras while turning to Alessandro Bastoni he moved his hand in the typical gesture of ‘mamma mia!’. Amazement generated by the resounding assist of the left-handed defender who cut the Giallorossi defense in two. A technical delicacy from a central who knows how to set up and refine like few in the world and that game after game gives the idea of ​​always taking a step forward.

THE (GOAL) GHOST OF ZANIOLO – He was among the most anticipated, also due to the absences in his team Nicolò Zaniolo, formerly on duty in passing, was called to lead his Rome against Inter. Heavy game for him after the words of his coach who a few days ago invited him to change country to play. Last night, however, the young man from Massa found himself in no man’s land, surrounded by Nerazzurri shirts and with few ideas to put into practice to get out of the cage. Not exactly the ideal evening to take back the shoes of the long-awaited star for too long. His performance can be summed up in the goal scored in the second half: left at the corner of the posts. Too bad that, despite being updated even by the Olimpico scoreboard and announced on social media by multiple newspapers, that goal never existed. Outside of the network, beautiful but not very productive. A ghost net, a ghost proof.

