The exercise routine to gain muscle mass in 30 days | Health | Magazine

One of the most common goals of people who start training is to gain muscle mass. Whether it’s looking fit on vacation, adopting a healthier lifestyle, or playing professional sports, building muscle mass can be tricky.

Not only will you need specialized support and a strict diet, you will also need to follow a routine that suits your goals and abilities. A training schedule proposed by Men’s Health is structured to work muscles, mobility and the core (the core refers to the abdominal, lumbar, pelvic, gluteal muscles and the deep musculature of the spine).

A woman doing the climbers exercise, also known as “mountain climbers”. Photo: LiveStrongWoman (Youtube)

Here is the exercise routine to gain muscle mass in 30 days.

WEEK 1 – INTERVALS

For each interval workout, work for 40 seconds, then take 20 seconds off unless otherwise noted. Repeat for 2 rounds.

Day 1

• Minute 1: Spiderman stride

• Minute 2: Hollow Rock

• Minute 3: Isometric Plank

• Minute 4: Mountain Climbers or climbers

Day 2

• Minute 1: Glute bridge

• Minute 2: Good morning with arms outstretched

• Minute 3: push-ups

• Minute 4: Good morning with arms outstretched

Day 3

• Minute 1: squat and good morning

• Minute 2: squat with pause

• Minute 3: gluteal bridge with the right leg

• Minute 4: glute bridge with the left leg

Day 4

60 seconds of work and 15 seconds of rest

• Minute 1: squat with pause

• Minute 2: glute bridge

• Minute 3: Spiderman strides

day 5

50 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest

• Minute 1: Spiderman strides

• Minute 2: good morning with arms outstretched

• Minute 3: push-ups with hands together

• Minute 4: good morning with arms outstretched

day 6

30 seconds, and no rest

• 1: squat and good morning

• 2: glute bridge

• 3: squat with pause

• 4: Mountain Climber or climbers

• 5: good morning with arms outstretched

• 6: Mountain Climber or climbers

• 7: push-ups

• 8: Mountain Climber or climbers

• 9: Spiderman strides

• 10: Mountain Climber or climbers

day 7

I work 40:20 first and then 50:10

• Minute 1: glute bridge

• Minute 2: Hollow Rock

• Minute 3: shoulder touches

• Minute 4: Mountain Climber

WEEK 2 – AMRAP

You’ll be working for 8 minutes in each workout this week, and your goal is to complete as many rounds of the circuit we’re presenting to you as possible.

Day 1

• 5 spiderman strides

• 10 glute bridges with each leg

• 15 Hollow Rocks

• 20 Mountain Climbers

Day 2

• 5 glute bridges with each leg

• 10 good mornings with arms outstretched

• 20 push-ups

• 10 good mornings with arms outstretched

• 30 Mountain Climbers

Day 3

• 5 light squats

• 25 squats with rest

• 25 glute bridge with the left leg

• 25 glute bridge with the right leg

Day 4

• 10 spiderman strides

• 10 crab steps

• 10 squats with pause

• 30 Mountain Climbers

day 5

• 10 crab steps

• 10 push-ups

• 20 good mornings with arms outstretched

• 10 push-ups with hands together

day 6

• 5 spiderman strides

• 10 squats with pause

• 10 good mornings with arms outstretched

• 10 squats with pause

• 10 push-ups with hands together

day 7

• 5 spiderman strides

• 10 shoulder touches in push-up position

• 20 Mountain Climbers

Pexels image.

WEEK 3 – EMOM

You will return to work for 8 minutes, completing the entire sequence of movements that we give you every minute. Your goal: finish all the work as quickly as possible.

Day 1, 2 sets

• Minute 1: 6 glute bridges, 10 Hollow Rocks

• Minute 2: 6 glute bridges, 15 Mountain Climbers

• Minute 3: 6 glute bridges, 10 shoulder touches

• Minute 4: 30 Mountain Climbers

Day 2, 2 sets

• Minute 1: 5 Spiderman strides

• Minute 2: 10 good mornings with straight arms, 10 push-ups with hands

• Minute 3: 10 good mornings with arms outstretched, 10 push-ups

• Minute 4: 40 Mountain Climbers

Day 3, 3 sets

• Minute 1: 5 Spiderman strides

• Minute 2: 5 squats with pause, 10 squats

• Minute 3: 5 crab steps, 10 glute bridges with each leg

• Minute 4: 10 squats, 5 glute bridges with each leg

Day 4, 3 sets

• Minute 1: 5 Spiderman strides

• Minute 2: 10 crab steps

• Minute 3: 20 Mountain Climber, 5 Hollow Rock

Day 5, 2 sets

• Minute 1: 5 asses of the crab

• Minute 2: 25 push-ups

• Minute 3: 20 good mornings with arms outstretched

• Minute 4: 40 Mountain Climbers

Day 6, 2 sets

• Minute 1: 5 Spiderman strides

• Minute 2: 10 squats, 10 good mornings with straight arms

• Minute 3: 10 squats, 15 push-ups

• Minute 3: 10 squats, 20 Mountain Climbers

Day 7, a series

• Minute 1: 3 spiderman lunges with each leg, 6 glute bridges

• Minute 2: 10 Hollow Rocks, 10 shoulder touches

• Minute 3: 10 Hollow Rocks, 20 Mountain Climbers

• Minute 4: 25 Hollow Rocks

WEEK 4 – EMOM + 1

This final week, you’ll amp up the intensity one last time, mastering EMOM + 1. You’ll once again train for 8 minutes each day, but in each round, you’ll be doing a little more work, adding 1 rep to each of the exercises you’re supposed to do. complete in every minute.

Day 1, 4 sets

• Minute 1: 10 shoulder touches, 10 Hollow Rocks

• Minute 2: 30 Mountain Climbers

Day 2, to muscle failure

• Minute warm-up: 10 squats with pause

• Minute: 5 push-ups, 5 push-ups with hands together, 5 Mountain Climbers, 5 good morning with open arms

Day 3, to muscle failure

• Warm-up minute: 5 crab steps

• Minute: 10 squats, 10 glute bridges with each leg

Day 4, 3 sets

• Minute 1: 5 Spiderman strides

• Minute 2: 10 crab steps

• Minute 3: 5 squats with pause

Day 5, to muscle failure

• Warm-up minute: 5 squats with pause

• Minute 1: 10 push-ups, 10 push-ups with hands together

• Minute 2: 10 15 good morning with arms outstretched, 10 Mountain Climbers

Day 6, to muscle failure

• Warm-up minute: 5 Spiderman strides

• Minute 1: 10 Mountain Climbers, 10 push-ups, 10 squats

• Minute 2: 20 good mornings with arms outstretched

Day 7, to muscle failure

Warm-up minute: 5 crab steps

Minute: 5 shoulder touches, 10 Mountain Climbers, 5 Hollow Rocks

WEEK 5 – REMIX

You have learned and used four different styles of quick workouts, now introduce three more workouts that combine all of these principles.

Day 1

• Warm-up: 10 Spiderman strides

• AMRAP: 50 Mountain Climbers, 50 Squats, 50 Hollow Rocks

Day 2, as many rounds as you can…

• Warm up: 10 crab steps

• EMOM+1: 10 squats, 10 push-ups, 10 hollow rocks

Day 3, as many rounds as you can…

• Warm-up: 10 squats with pause

emom+1

• Minute 1: 40 Mountain Climbers

• Minute 2: 30 Hollow Rocks

• Minute 3: 20 shoulder touches in plank position. (I)

More news about How to increase your muscle mass