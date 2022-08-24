The exercise that celebrities like Jennifer Aniston choose to “get” legs

It is one of the classics that do not go out of style, also one of the most traditional elements of training. However, indoor cycling came to revolutionize the way of exercising, as it offers an alternative to train the mind and body in a single session. An option that seeks to universalize access to pedaling and that offers the same benefits as pedaling on the street, with the difference that there is no need to worry about the weather or the dangers of asphalt

Its popularity is not accidental: celebrities such as actress Jennifer Aniston, model Sienna Miller and the Beckhams have been great spokesmen for this type of training.

What is indoor cycling about?

It is an aerobic exercise without impact that is performed on a stationary bicycle accompanied by energizing music and the emotional and motivational speech of the instructors.

On a physical level, it proposes to quickly burn calories and strengthen the cardiorespiratory system in the case of high-intensity work. In turn, some psychological benefits are hidden among its characteristics because it acts as an ally to release tension, eliminate stress, increase confidence, reset the mind and self-improve.

In this sport, the lower part of the body is mainly worked on, that is, the leg muscles, but it should not be forgotten that the middle part and the arms also have their share of strength work when they contract with the pedaling movement. “One of the greatest virtues of pedaling is that it increases people’s oxygen volume capacity, strengthening them both physically and immunologically,” says Ramiro Velasco, master trainer at Evolution Cycle.

Spinning at home is an option for those who are not in a gym.



Classes usually last between 45 and 55 minutes, and are given in spaces decorated with colored lights that change their tones. These consist of three instances: a warm-up, a main workout that combines position changes alternating speed exercises with other strength exercises, and a final stretch. In addition, the positions range from being leaning on the handlebars, standing or sitting in a traditional way.

This activity invites you to disconnect to connect with yourself on an emotional and physical level, “because on top of the bicycle you not only train, but you also discharge, release energy. There is no possibility of distraction with anything or anyone”, adds Velasco.

And in this sense, the rhythm of the music is a key factor to motivate and generate emotional well-being among all the participants, which allows you to forget about everything and focus on the present moment.

“Beyond the fact that we train in a closed environment, I encourage people to visualize a landscape, to think about where they are going, to imagine who they are with,” explains Velasco.

What are the effects of team training?

This proposal offers the possibility of training as a team, such as in a peloton, a nickname used to call cyclists. According to Jessica Escalante, Marketing and Commercial Manager of RockCycle, a chain of indoor cycling gyms, this generates a sense of belonging and community, strengthens and creates bonds.

Team spinning promotes motivation during exercise, which leads to better results.



“They all motivate each other, push each other to continue, applaud each other and share their achievements. Beyond the fact that the connection generated by pedaling is internal and personal, there is also a very strong one with other people who travel paths similar to their own, with common searches”, Escalante maintains.

But like everything, this system does not stop evolving and in this case, technology played in its favor: these same bicycles were created with interactive screens that offer a variety of guided training programs, as well as music, videos and even the option of set up a landscape

The origin

It was 1987 and Johnny Goldberg, father of this discipline, a cyclist from California who was a fan of racing and challenges, was preparing to cross the country from end to end, that is, from west to east, in no more and no less than a bicycle. However, due to the adversities of the weather, there were times when he could not go out, so he decided to change his method so as not to miss a single day without exercising.

This is how he got down to work and with a bit of creativity, he made some changes to his beloved bicycle to transform it into a stationary one mounted on a stand. In this system he found that he could have a type of training very similar to street training.

He decided to call this creation a spinner, and as a worthy novelty, it caused a furor among his friends and colleagues who gradually joined his pedaling sessions. As he had more and more followers, he set up a space in the garage of his house to train everyone together, and added background music.

Faced with this phenomenon, in 1995, he not only started to manufacture the first batches of this product, but also patented his workouts that are known today as spinning. The growth and novelty of it was such that different gyms began to buy and incorporate their programs, expanding to the whole world. In Argentina he landed in 1998 and since then, the different training centers have adopted this activity.

Goldberg, coming from a family that practiced the Buddhist religion, was based on this ideology to add the emotional part to spinning. In this way, he encouraged people to concentrate on the movements and dynamics of pedaling, bringing the mind to the present.

This exercise also helps mental health, as concentration is key to better performance.



What does indoor cycling bring?

– Being an aerobic type work helps to lose weight and reduce body fat. However, to be effective, specialists recommend doing it three to four times a week.

– Being an activity that combines strength, it helps to define the muscles, especially those of the legs. However, it also exercises the middle zone, that is, the part of the abdominals and the arms, as they contract as a result of pedaling.

– It is ideal to recover and avoid injuries because it is an activity that has no impact.

– Releases stress, tension and anxiety, and generates increased confidence and personal security, since the speed of pedaling makes people feel invincible.

– Encourages disconnection to connect with oneself. It is a space where the cell phone is left aside. In addition, music brings calm and enjoyment to the mind, and allows you to forget about the responsibilities and concerns of the day.

– Improves body coordination. One of the advantages of cycling with background music is that it encourages the person to move to the rhythm of the melody.