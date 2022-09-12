The exercise that men over 40 should do

Cross the 40 barrier has good and bad things, and among the latter is the compelling need to exerciseand not only for health, but also for physical appearance.

In this new phase of mature life, moreover, it is more difficult for men to lose weight, since the metabolism has slowed down and they no longer burn as many calories as before. The main culprits for this are the thyroid hormones, which are vague and go more slowly than usual. Added to this is the fact that men, starting at 40, produce less testosterone to build muscles.

In short, everything goes against it and that is why we must remedy it as soon as possible. And for this it is not necessary to sweat the fat drop in the gym, because There is a very simple exercise that offers very good results.and that can be done from anywhere, even at home.

The ideal exercise for men over 40

Milo Bryant, coach and author of the book Unstoppable After 40 (Unstoppable after 40), is clear that there is an exercise that is perfect for men who have crossed the 40-year-old barrier, since it helps men “lose weight, gain muscle, burn fat, become more athletic and obtain the type of body that you want”.

This exercise is the skippingconsisting of raise the knees above the waist keeping the hips in an elevated position. It allows to activate the body, raise pulsations and increase circulation.

Skipping offers greater control and coordination of the musculature articulation ankle extensor and hip flexor muscles. Also, improves strength of the feet, contributes to greater muscular coordination, improves our running technique and is beneficial for the cardiovascular system, since it increases the heart rate.

In addition to all this, helps tone the body and lose weightas Burn calories (It is estimated that some 1,000 calories per hour). And he remembers that for every 7,000 calorie deficit you would lose 1 kilo of weight.

How to skip correctly

The best way to perform this exercise is, according to Milo Bryant in Men’s Health UKis this:

Stand tall. Lift your left leg off the ground; then the right knee, all at a 90 degree angle while bending the left arm as if you were running. Your thigh should be parallel to the ground. Your left foot will take a small double jump forward.

Lift your left leg off the ground; then the right knee, all at a 90 degree angle while bending the left arm as if you were running. Your thigh should be parallel to the ground. Your left foot will take a small double jump forward. When your right foot lands, repeat the movement as you lift your left leg and right arm. Continue alternating legs for 20 total steps.

Here is a video of the coach himself, which is easier to understand:

There are more skipping modeshow is:

And you are:

The best thing is that you try them all and stay with the one that most convinces you. And remember that the more intensity you exercise, the more calories you will burn.

Exercise and good habits: guaranteed success

In addition to skipping, you must make other adjustments to be fit after 40, such as:

1) Adjustments in your diet: reduce carbohydrates and increase protein and fiber

Carbohydrates are fuel, and whole food sources like fresh fruit, grains, and potatoes provide us with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Therefore, eliminating all carbohydrates from the diet limits our body from being able to obtain important nutrients, which it can cause constipation, fatigue and irritability.

Despite all this, From the age of 40 we do not need to consume as many carbohydrates, so it is smart to reduce their consumption. Ideally, 40% of the daily diet should be made up of carbohydrates. At the same time that we reduce carbohydrates, we must increase protein consumption, since they are a thermogenic food, that is, just by digesting it you are already burning calories.

The best proteins for you over 40 are lean turkey, chicken, salmon, and vegetables. Protein bars or shakes can be a good option, but you should choose those that are not sweetened.

Chicken

Also, you must increase the consumption of vegetables. The perfect thing would be for you to start eat five cups of vegetables a day, since in addition to helping you lose weight, it will protect you against diseases and improve your skin and hair. You can reach five cups if you make smoothies or if you get used to always eating one vegetable side dish with your protein dishes (for example, tuna steak with cooked or grilled vegetables).

you must also start eating more high-fiber foods, since they are ideal for losing weight and increasing your satiety. If you are a man, you should consume an average of 38 grams of fiber per dayY if you are a woman, 25. You will find fiber in beans, nuts, brown rice and cereals.

2) Watch alcohol and drink more water

If you drink alcohol in moderation (a beer or a glass of wine a day) it shouldn’t be a problem, but if you drink a glass or half a bottle of wine every night, yes. Alcohol, by itself, is not very fattening, but it is a disinhibitor by nature, so increases appetite by stimulating nerve cells in the brain’s hypothalamus. If you’re going to drink and don’t want to get fat, choose the least caloricfor example cider, wine (white, rosé or red) and/or straight distillates, such as rum, whiskey and vodka.

On the other hand, you have to drink more water, since helps lose weight. Certain studies have shown that this occurs because speeds up metabolism by 24 to 30 percent, which is the energy that our body spends in carrying out all physical and chemical processes. The faster the metabolism, the more calories we burn without doing anything else.

In addition to the above, drinking water burns calories in and of itself. And, taking into account that water has zero calories, we will therefore be losing weight with each drink. Specific, drinking a liter of water burns 46 calories. It’s not much, but if we drink two liters a day, we will be burning 644 calories a week and 2,576 a month.