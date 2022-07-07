the exercise that was “worth it” at Wimbledon

“I’m worried, of course, but I don’t know exactly what I have. I’ve had two very bad hours on the track. It’s obvious that something is wrong, but I have to continue testing to determine to what extent. I guess tomorrow [por el jueves] I’ll know more.”

At half past eight in the evening, Rafael Nadal he still has a bad face. Almost an hour ago the champion of 22 majors knocked down Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals surviving a match that he should have lost by pure logic: from 3-1 in the first set, the Spanish He has fought for victory without serve, very conditioned by an injury to his abdominal that has seen him slow down more than 20 kilometers per hour (165km/h on average).

Even so, Nadal has found a way to stay alive to date Nick Kyrgios next Friday for the pass to the final of the third major of the season, although he still does not know if he will be able to play that match.

“I know what I’ve had on the track and I know the pain I’ve been through,” he confessed. Nadal. “Although towards the end of the game I was a little better, because I found a way to serve that bothered me less, the harsh reality is that I have been dragging these discomforts for a week. And today they have increased considerably,” continued the Majorcanwhich during the previous days hardly trained the service.

“It has been an exercise in accepting the problem and then deciding if I wanted to suffer, if it was worth it. Although for a long time I have had the determination to retire in my head, it is not easy to do so on the center court of Wimbledon during some quarter-finals”, he added. “It has taken me an important effort to be here and… many things go through my head to make a decision like that in the middle of a match”.

Nadal He moved heaven and earth to give himself the opportunity to play again in Wimbledon for the first time since 2019. Thus, 48 ​​hours after taking victory in Roland Garrosthe Spanish submitted in Barcelona to two sessions of pulsed radiofrequency to combat the disease of Müller-Weissa dysplasia of the tarsal scaphoid that he has suffered since 2005 in his left foot, and which has become intolerable after the pandemic of the Covid-19.

After competing in Paris anesthetizing the nerves of that foot before each game to play without pain, a lot, Nadal refused to continue along this path and sought solutions to compete in Londonwhich finally occurred when responding adequately to treatment.

The positive side of things

“There are many positive things: my tennis, my foot does not limit me… I have no reason to complain about anything because I am very lucky,” the tennis player celebrated. “But at the body level I have little rest: when it is not one thing, it is the other. Whatever it is, we are in the semifinals of Grand Slam with a problem. As always, she has to accept it. I don’t know if I have options to play on Friday. When you have the correct information, it will be time to make decisions.”

As he demonstrated before Fritz In rooms, Nadal he can enter to discuss the rallies perfectly because with the ball in play he has no pain or limitations. That, of course, will not be enough to beat Kyrgios: the Spanish he needs the serve, and the MRI he will undergo on Thursday morning will mark how far he can squeeze his abs.

