the exercise that will allow you to increase muscle mass, tone buttocks and lose weight

The thruster It is a compound movement that combines a front squat with a military press with a barbell, which involves the whole body in an explosive movement that requires a certain technique to execute it correctly. It is one of the best exercises within CrossFit due to its intensity, resistance and strength that allows the muscles to be defined while burning a significant amount of calories.

In this way, it provides complete work on the legs, arms, back, shoulders, buttocks, neck and abdomen. The results can be verified in a short time and help tone and shape correctly all these parts of the body, gain volume and increase coordination, mobility and flexibility.

Also, with the practice of this activity you can check the fitness of each person, since it allows an analysis of the weakest or least developed parts of the body. This diagnosis must be made by a coach since, by using weight and being an exercise recommended for athletes with some experience, if it is done improperly it can cause injuries.

In addition to all these benefits, this type of anaerobic training is essential for strengthen the heart muscle and stay more active. In this sense, the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) points out that continuous physical exercise increases the values ​​of good cholesterol (HDL) and decreases plasma levels of triglycerides.

How to perform thrusters correctly to increase muscle mass and lose weight

To perform this exercise correctly it is important, first and before starting the movement, to make sure that posture is correct. The position of the feet must always correspond to the maximum width of the shoulders, in such a way that the legs cannot be arched freely, since they will be essential when lifting all the weight. In the same way, before starting it is key to warm up your knees and ankles well. Then you have to follow these Steps:

1

Slowly bring the bar up toward your collarbone and make sure you rest correctly on it, with your wrists extended, your elbows parallel to the ground, and your core engaged. In turn, the head should always be looking straight ahead, you should not bend it down or make sudden movements during the exercise.



two

Keep your head and chest up and push your hips back, applying core strength, into a deep front squat position.



3

From this position, push yourself up by tightening your glutes to return to the starting position by bringing the bar overhead with your elbows locked.



4

Go down smoothly and go up as fast as possible in one movement.



You can practice with light weight and do repetitions at intervals for a high intensity training or with a higher load and fewer repetitions to gain strength. So, it is a multi-joint exercisethat is, it involves the mobilization of different joints, with which a global work is done and a lot of muscle mass is mobilized.

