the exercise that will relieve the pain

Golfer’s elbow, also known as epitrochleitis, is a pain that occurs in the tendons of the muscles of the forearms, affecting the inner part of the elbow. Usually, It is caused by an overload of the flexors of the wrist and forearm..

In this video, our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellezcoach) proposes a simple exercise to alleviate the discomfort of this injury. Specifically, we must raise the arm until it is horizontal and flex the elbow. When bending it, we extend the wrist and bring the hand back.

Téllez details that the key is to open the arm wide without the elbow going down or the shoulder moving forward. Also, another interesting exercise to treat this pain it can be to place the forearm on a corner of the wall to also press forward and try to detach the arm from the support point.

In this way, repeating this exercise every day, will improve shoulder mobility that will mitigate discomfort arising from golfer’s elbow.

