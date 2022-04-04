The exercise to gain strength and define abs from the age of 40: burn fat and gain muscle | Health | Magazine

As you get older, training tends to be more complex, so it is necessary to generate adaptations over the years, especially after 40 years.

Studies show that once you turn 30, the production of testosterone decreases and it is from there that you have to know which exercises are beneficial for burning fat or gaining muscle.

“Having a strong core and abs is essential at any age, but more so when you are over 40 years old. First to avoid injuries and second to stay competitive in whatever sport we play,” explains fitness coach and Men’s Health columnist Kirk Charles.

Strengthen your back with dumbbells

Exercise to gain strength and define abdominal from 40

The plank position is a great way to build more core strength. If we add a traction component with a dorsal rowing, for example, then much better. Rowing a dumbbell in that position engages your entire upper body and abs.

To start with the exercise, take a dumbbell with the appropriate weight to row without much difficulty. Get into an isometric plank position on a bench and, supported by one arm, perform the row.

Feet separated a little more than the width of the shoulders and both the core and the buttocks very firm, to activate that entire area well. Squeeze your back to row the dumbbell, bringing the weight up to side height. That’s a repeat.

You will feel all the groups involved from the first repetition. So give it a try! Photo: Pexels.

The key to the plank position row is to maintain your balance throughout the set, and how do you maintain that balance? Tightening the abdomen and keeping the core very firm and the back straight.

If you want to add more resistance to the exercise, simply slow down the movement, even pausing mid-stroke.

You can start by trying this exercise without weight, until you master the technique to the maximum and later, start with dumbbells of increasing weight.

Rowing variants for basic bib

These are gentle variants of the plank lat row, but these exercises are basic to all back training.

You can do it with dumbbells, the most typical, or with a straight bar, there are even machines that help you with the movement and allow you to play with the kilos. So you know, if you want to train your abs and back at the same time, a series of these variations can help you a lot.

Rowing with one arm dumbbell Supporting one leg on a bench and the other on the floor, the rowing movement is performed, alternating arms and keeping the head down, with the gaze fixed on a specific point, to maintain good posture.

