The exercise you have to do on the weekend to compensate for the lack of time the rest of the days

At this point, the importance of doing physical exercise on a regular basis to maintain good health It can be considered almost a no-brainer. But the theory, unfortunately, is simpler than the practice, and Many people do not manage to carve out time between daily to do sport.

Train daily or on the weekend

However, it may not be necessary to achieve that time weekdaywhen most people work, and that instead it is enough to carve out enough time during the weekend.





This is the conclusion of a study carried out by an international team of scientists and published in the specialized media JAMA Internal Medicine. This work analyzes a large cohort of adults (350,978 subjects, specifically) whose data (including patterns of physical activity and other parameters concerning health), recorded between 1997 and 2013, are recorded in the statistics US National Health Interview Survey. All this information, in turn, could be obtained in relation to the National Death Rate of the North American country.

Using this approach, the authors found that, in those adults who met the minimum requirements in intensity and total exercise time for each week (based on WHO recommendations, 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise per week or 75 to 100 minutes of vigorous exercise per week), there were no significant differences in the mortality of those who distributed this activity over throughout the week and those who, on the contrary, concentrated it on the days of the weekend.

Exercising anytime available

What they underline is that what is truly important is reach the recommended times every week, more than the way in which this physical activity is made to fit with the vicissitudes of daily life.





In this line, the researchers recall that, among the study participants and during the period of time in which they were involved, on average (10.4 years), 22,000 people died; the probability of being among these subjects was much higher in those people who did not meet the requirements of physical activity on a regular basis.

Thus, even if we normally have little time to devote to physical exercise, it is worth make the effort to find it in those days when we do have it: the benefits for our health are clear.

References

