The exercises of the famous of more than 40 years with which they tone their body

‘Sometimes I run for 30 minutes on my treadmill, but I prefer to be outside. When I travel, it might be doing some sit-ups in my hotel room before I go to work.’, confessed the 48-year-old celebrity.

Jennifer Aniston

At 53 years old, the star of ‘Friends’ continues to wear an impact silhouette and we have finally discovered what she practices: ‘I do a exercise 15-minute quad, then 15 (minutes) on the elliptical, 15 of spinning and I finish with a 15 career (…) And then I do portions of the ‘Body by Simone DVD’ for floor work. They are difficult, but it is incredible,’ said Jennifer Aniston herself in an interview with instyle, referring to his rigorous daily exercise routine.

But according to his coach, Leyon Azubuike, Aniston’s workout also consists of cardio, strength, abdominal work, boxing and yoga, and sometimes does exercise very early before a call, he said in this same interview that the actress gave about her routine.

Cindy Crawford

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford told Women’s Health that your work out favorite to have a healthy and fit body, does not include any exercise complicated.

‘If I’m at home, I work out three days a week with a trainer. I start with 15 minutes of cardio, then we do squats, lunges and triceps and biceps with weights in a gym; free weights are important for muscle tone. I also try to go for a walk, hike or bike ride once a week with my family or a friend,” Crawford said. Easier, impossible!

Sofia Vergara

One of the most powerful Colombians in Hollywood is a fan of cardio. ‘Do spinningand then at home I have a Megaformer and do exercise with Jen Yates (her coach),’ Sofía Vergara confessed in an interview. Her trainer told marie claire who normally works 5-7 days, which is a lot, but takes a lot of time off when she’s busy: ‘It’s okay to take a break, your body comes back stronger. You have to let your body rest, even if you do exercise a few days a week. That’s why we rotated with Sofia. We have days in between where she rests. If you strain your muscles, you’re more prone to injury.’