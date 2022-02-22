The exercises that never fail Blake Lively for a flat stomach

Blake Lively is one of those actresses who likes to take care of herself. Her diet, based on protein and an almost total elimination of processed foods coupled with a large daily water intake (2 to 3 litres), it’s nothing to write home about. If anything, he makes variations to adapt his body to the character he is working on, but he does not usually fluctuate his healthy habits. For this reason, we know that what Don Saladino has taught her, her personal trainer that she shares with her husband and many other celebrities, she does to keep fit.

Artificer of the physical form of the most famous superheroes on the big screen (Hugh Jackman as WolverineScarlett Johansson as black widow or Ryan Reynolds in dead pool), Don Saladin he is a firm but not strict sports coach. Advocating work and effort, he explains to all his followers the most effective exercises for a flat abdomen. And seeing how Blake Lively shows off her abdomen, we can deduce that the actress is one of his outstanding students.

For Don Saladino, planks (in any of its variants) are a super effective exercise to strengthen the core. They are never lacking in their express routines. With Blake Lively has long practiced the variant Plank Walk-Upsconsisting of alternate the support points during the execution of the plank so that beginning to support the body on the balls of the feet and the forearms (in line with the shoulders) raise and lower your body by changing the forearms for the palms of the hands as a point of support. It is important that a straight horizontal line is always maintained so as not to damage the lower back, something that can only be achieved by activating the abdominals during the seconds that the exercise lasts.

If your level is more advanced, you can work the “Copenhagen iron”, for which you will need the support of a bench or chair. On that support, lie on your side – parallel to the ground), and place your forearm as the first point of support. The other will be the opposite leg on the bench while you shrug and keep the other leg in the air. Hold 20/30 seconds before changing sides. Whichever you choose, the ideal is to do between 3 and 5 rounds so that the training is noticed.

Another of his most effective exercises requires the abdominal wheel as a complement. The exercise starts while kneeling on the floor. Supported on the wheel, you have to move the body forward (until reaching the plank position) and return, between 10 and 15 repetitions. If you have an abdominal wheel, you can change this exercise for the “superman plank” that starts from a standing position. Going down little by little, you have to get to lie down to do a plank and continue a little further with your arms, as far as your body allows you without losing the plank shape and return to the starting point (standing).

The other great tried-and-true exercise that Blake Lively’s trainer promulgates is “the climber”, which after all is yet another variant of the plank. Starting from a horizontal position supported on the balls of your feet and the palms of your hands, you have to alternately raise your knees to your chest without losing the plank shape achieved with your trunk. Doing these exercises on a regular basis, accompanied by a healthy diet, you could also mark a flat stomach like that of the actress. Word of Don Saladin.

