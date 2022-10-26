The exercises to lose belly that you can do every morning when you get up

Flat stomach with four exercises you can do in 10 minutes. The routine that the personal premieres Esther and Gemma Pineda, Gemelas Pin, propose this week on ABC Bienestar, aims to reduce the belly, strengthen the “core” and deflate the abdomen. If there is something that especially worries us, it is noticing our belly.

tables to get remove belly and toning the buttocks are the ones that tend to be the most successful, according to the Pin Twins, who are approaching 100,000 followers on Instagram.

The training of the Pin Twins to reduce the volume of the gut and achieve the desired “tablet” includes four exercises of toning of simple execution. To perform this table correctly, they propose doing 15 repetitions of each exercise and performing 3 series, with a 30-second rest between each series.

1. Bicycle with active pause

To correctly perform the exercise of the bicycle, we start from the position of lying face up, with the hands behind the neck. Keeping the core active we will raise the legs and extend first one and then the other. The torso will rotate slightly to the opposite side to which the leg is stretched in sync. To count a repetition we will make the movement to one side and the other and then a sustained pause of two seconds. Next we will repeat the complete sequence and so on up to 15 repetitions.

2. Raise and lower the legs with opening above

This abdominal work exercise also begins from the position of lying on your back. With the core activated we will raise the legs up keeping them together, we will open them once above and finally we will lower them equally keeping them together. The Pin Twins advise placing the arms under the body as a support to avoid overloading the lower back during the exercise.

3. Side Plank Rebounds

To perform this exercise we place ourselves in a side plank position, with the elbow and knee supported. We raise the body by bouncing while maintaining verticality. We do 15 repetitions with one side and 15 repetitions with the other.

4. Plank with knee flexion

We place ourselves in an abdominal plank position, trying to keep the abdomen hard and activated and from that position we flex one knee to bring it closer to the ground, in turn raising the body until we are in a slight pyramidal plank. Then we repeat the movement with the other leg. We do 15 repetitions of the sequence.

The results, however, are achieved with regularity and consistency. Thus, the Pin Twins propose to carry out this routine between two and three times a week and combine it with other types of exercises that complement this work.

