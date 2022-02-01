The exhibition at the Berlin Museum of Photography

One hundred years after his birth, Berlin celebrates his fellow citizen Helmut Newton with a large photographic exhibition that can be visited at Museum of Photography until 22 May: “Legacy”, 300 works Half of which have never been exhibited before, is a journey through images through the artistic legacy of the photographer, born in the German capital on 31 October 1920 and died in 2004 at the age of 84. The exhibition, which was scheduled to open for the centenary of the birth and then postponed to October 2021 due to the pandemic, is curated by Helmut Newton Foundation, which in 2003 received his photographic collection as a gift, and is accompanied by the catalog published by Taschen.

I photograph by chance

Young Helmut Neustädter, born into a wealthy Jewish family, was just 12 when he first picked up a camera; four years later she began her apprenticeship with Elsie Neulander Simon, one of the most popular photographers in Germany at the time, but in 1938 she had to leave the country due to Nazi racial laws.

In his autobiography, published shortly before his death, Helmut recalls that the departure was almost providential, as it led him to work in the field of photography, sparing him a destiny practically sealed as a manufacturer of buttons in his father’s company. From Singapore, which welcomed him as a refugee, he was later expelled and forced to embark for Australia where he spent two years in an internment camp before joining the Australian army and starting a new life as Helmut Newton. The turning point, after years of freelance collaborations, came in 1961 with the fashion magazine Vogue, which led him to move to Paris with his wife June, also a photographer under the pseudonym of Alice Springs. It was the beginning of an extraordinary career in the field of art and fashion.

June Brown, miles of Helmut Newton and president of the Foundation dedicated to him (Credits: Ansa)

Fetish and fashion, a new look

The name of Helmut Newton dominates the Olympus of photographers who have left their mark. He did not limit himself to working for all the most important fashion magazines, from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar, from Elle to Marie Clarie through Vanity Fair, Elle, GQ and Max: Newton was able to bend fashion and direct it towards his personal vision of style . Father of that kind that we could define glossy eroticism, from an early age Helmut knew how to make the bodies of his models an object of desire, never in a vulgar and always sophisticated way. His provocative but also imaginative and balanced idea allowed him to build photographic sets using fetish and sadomasochistic elements that were previously considered taboo and relegated to pornographic magazines.

“Self-portrait”, 1981. Credits: Ansa

Newton was able to make these iconic provocations into works of art, stories that can be told through the image, in a sort of silent narration. An operation that on the one hand guaranteed him a great success as an innovative photographer, able to tell femininity with a new language, on the other hand it attracted several criticisms especially for the provocative use of the body of women, also portrayed in submissive attitudes. or completely stripped, dressed only in a pair of stilettos. His images were often censored, his work accused of vulgarity and excessive shamelessness. Yet, if we go through the images on display in Berlin, the sensation is not that of helpless and abused female figures but of strong creatures who move casually and are able to firmly interpret the time they live.

Credits: Ansa

Not just fashion

In addition to the endless collaborations with stylists and fashion magazines, Newton also left his mark in the black and white photographic portrait of famous people: the faces of David Bowie, Sophia Loren, Leonardo Di Caprio, David Lynch and Isabella Rossellini, Sigourney Weaver, Sting, Jack Nicholson, Luciano Pavarotti, Mick Jagger have now become iconic thanks to Newton’s lens. Helmut died after a successful life of heart attack while driving a Cadillac in West Hollywood, California. His legacy, well told by the Berlin exhibition, is an imaginary made up of faces, gazes and bodies that tell a century of contrasts and beauty.