The exhibition of wax and plaster figures ‘transports’ the Faculty of Medicine to the anatomy of the 19th century

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Salamanca has presented today, with the presence of the rector, the exhibition space that has been created in the lobby of the building to house the collection of anatomical wax models with which the students of the center were trained in Anatomy well into the 20th century. Fifty pieces made in wax between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, most of them in workshops in Paris, are presented in the new exhibition hall, after spending the last few years in the Department of Human Anatomy and Histology. There they were preserved thanks to the initiative of Professor Ricardo Vázquez, who promoted their maintenance and restoration.

To the wax pieces, which range from intrauterine embryonic-fetal development to different anatomical regions of adults, are added some colored plaster figures made by the Deyrolle house at the end of the 19th century, a disarticulated bone skull, removable body figures and a giant papier-mache model of the ear, of excellent quality and anatomical precision, made by the Auzoux house in Paris in the last years of the 19th century.

With the permanent installation of the anatomical models, the Faculty of Medicine opens an exhibition space in its lobby divided into two air-conditioned spaces in whose design and execution the Infrastructure Technical Unit and the Cultural Activities Service have collaborated. In addition to the structural reforms, the lighting has been improved, adapting it to favor the exhibition activities. The total investment in the tasks of reform and musealization of the spaces amounts to 110,385 euros.

Until the beginning of the last century, the preservation of corpses for teaching purposes was difficult due to the lack of good tissue preservatives. For this reason, the dissections carried out to teach the students had a very short life, subordinating their practice to the most suitable times of the year to prolong their use and exploitation (during the winter months, the viscera dissections were carried out, and they were left for spring those of muscles and joints).

The art of wax modeling gains strength in the Renaissance, and was used by renowned artists such as Luca della Robbia, Ghiberti, Michelozzo, Sansovino, Raphael, Michelangelo or Verrocchio. Many times wax modeling was used to model the works that would later be cast in bronze.

The collection of wax figures at the University of Salamanca belongs to the type of colored waxes that were made by the Tramond and Deyrolle wax-plastic companies in Paris. Most of them were made and acquired at the end of the 19th century, contributing to the then “free” Faculty of Medicine of Salamanca obtaining official recognition in 1911.

It so happens that some figures have been dated exactly, since the sheet folds that serve as their base were filled with paper from Parisian newspapers in which the date appears, most around 1895.

The wax sculptures at the University of Salamanca were built between 1889 and 1903. Tramond and Deyrolle marketed this type of preparation throughout Europe and some Latin American countries. These preparations were inspired, in general, by those made by the Italian ceroplastic masters Jumelin, Susini and Baretta in the 18th and 19th centuries. For their realization, in most of them articulated natural bones were used and on them the wax mixed with butter, tallow, turpentine and different natural dyes was applied according to the areas and organs that were to be represented. To make the vessels and nerves, strands of thread soaked in wax were used as many times as necessary to acquire the required thickness. It is worth highlighting the use of natural hair for the hair, beard and eyelashes of some of the models.