From Pisa to Florence via Pontedera, here are the exhibitions not to be missed in Tuscany

Palazzo Strozzi in Florence

Jeff Koons is the protagonist of a monographic exhibition at Palazzo Strozzi entitled “Shine”, in the exhibition there are his most sparkling and mirrored works that allow the visitor to become a work himself. At the Strozzina, with free admission, there is Alter Eva an exhibition that through the works of six Italian artists, triggers, starting from a female point of view, a reflection on the future based on new principles of natural and social coexistence.

Uffizi

Lo Scar is the exhibition organized by the Uffizi, with the Bargello Museum, to raise public awareness on the issue of violence against women, in particular the one in which acid is used to scar. To do this, a marble bust by Bernini represented Costanza Piccolomini Bonarelli and the photographic shots of Ilaria Sagaria were exhibited that tell the most intimate feelings of the acid victims without showing their wounds. The exhibition will be open until December 19th. HERE for more information.

Museum of the Twentieth Century / Palazzo Vecchio

Jenny Saville, one of the greatest living painters and leading voice in the international art scene, exhibits her works in some of the most important museums in the city: Museo Novecento, Palazzo Vecchio Museum, Museo dell’Opera del Duomo, Museo degli Innocenti and Casa Buonarroti Museum. Until February 20, 2022, it will thus be possible to admire Saville’s works in the exhibition conceived and curated by Sergio Risaliti.

The exhibition itinerary outlines the strong correlation between Jenny Saville and the masters of the Italian Renaissance, in particular with some of Michelangelo’s great masterpieces. Some data emerge, such as the monumental size of the paintings, a distinctive trait of the artist’s figurative language since the early years of his career, as well as his research focused on the body, on the flesh, and on naked female subjects, mutilated or crushed by weight. and from existence.

The Cathedral of the Image in Florence

The multimedia exhibition dedicated to Salvador Dalì (here you can see a preview of the exhibition) can be visited at the Cathedral of the Image in Piazza Santo Stefano al Ponte. “Inside Dalí” was developed with the support of the Gala Salvador Dalì Foundation. It is an evocative artistic and multimedia creation that centers around the life of Salvador Dalí.

Palp in Pontedera

Andrew Warhol, a multifaceted artist among the most influential protagonists of the twentieth century, curious storyteller of mass society and dazzling sociologist of America in the 1960s, was able to transform the fetishes of the American collective imagination into art, anticipating the establishment of the power of the mass media. Andy Warhol photographer, director, designer and illustrator, father of Pop Art that has transformed Coca Cola, Elvis Presley, Campbell’s Soup, Liz Taylor and Marilyn Monroe, the dollar bill and Jackie Kennedy into icons is told by the exhibition that can be visited at the Palp of Pontedera (Pisa). The exhibition is made up of 141 works and tells the whole of his professional career by presenting the masterpieces of each period: starting from the colorful Liz (1964), arriving at the inevitable Marilyn (from 1985 to 1988). And again, three splendid Cows (from 1966 to 1976), alongside other super icons: Brillo Box (1970), Flowers (1970), Eletric Chair (1971), without forgetting Campbell’s Soup (1968).

ICONS !, from 10 November 2021 to 20 March 2022, is the story of the incredible life of a man, character and artist, who has changed the connotations of the world of art but also of music, cinema and fashion, which has radically distorted any previous aesthetic definition.

Information

From Tuesday to Sunday and holidays

10.00 am – 7.00 pm (last admission at 6.00 pm)

Reservations are recommended on weekends.

Entry is allowed by presenting a valid Green pass or a report with a negative result of a swab carried out in the last 48 hours.

Pets are not allowed.

Special openings:

8 December, 10.00 – 19.00

24 December, 10.00 – 13.00

25 December CLOSED

26 December, 10.00 – 19.00

December 31, 10.00 – 13.00

1 January, 3.00 pm – 7.00 pm

January 6, 10.00 – 19.00

Entrance tickets:

Full € 12.00

Reduced € 10.00

(students of all levels with a card)

Reduced Children € 5.00

(children aged 6 to 10 years old)

Family ticket

Reduced ticket € 10.00 for parent / parents / family member + ticket for children € 5.00 (6 – 10 years).

Non-cumulative reductions.

Special reduced € 8.00

for Pontedera residents upon presentation of an identity document (valid only on Tuesdays)

Tribute

children up to 6 years of age; a companion for the disabled; journalists with a regular National Order card (professionals, practitioners, publicists) in service upon request for accreditation by the editorial team at press@arthemisia.it.

Advance sale fee € 1.50 per person

Palazzo Blu in Pisa

The exhibition dedicated to Keith Haring will be open from 12 November to 17 April at the Palazzo Blu in Pisa. The exhibition is curated by Kaoru Yanase, Chief Curator of the Nakamura Keith Haring Collection in Japan, and will focus on Haring’s art and life through a rich selection of works, with a focus on his 1989 Pisan mural “Tuttomondo” .

The Nakamura Keith Haring Collection is the personal collection of Dr. Kazuo Nakamura, now exhibited in the museum dedicated to the artist located in Japan. It collects works ranging from the earliest days to Haring’s later works, including many complete series of prints such as Apocalypse (1988), Blueprint Drawings, (1990) and several other drawings, sculptures and large works on canvas such as Untitled (1985) . In this exhibition the public will be invited to discover another side of his creativity, the visual message of the chaotic 80s which, conveyed through his art, continues to resonate with us today, 31 years after his death.

Timetables

Palazzo Blu will be open from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 7 pm

Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 am to 8 pm

Call Center

Groups: 02-92897793 (Mon-Fri 9-18)

Singles: 02-92897755 (Mon-Fri 9-18)

Full: Euro 12.00

Reduced: Euro 10.00

Groups and conventions

Adult groups: Euro 10.00 min 10 – max 25 people

Young people: € 6.00 from 6 to 17 years old

Affiliated universities: Euro 5.00 only on Thursdays